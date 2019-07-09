GREEN VALLEY – Three people were transported Tuesday to a local hospital after a head-on collision was reported on Airport Road near the intersection with Mercer Mall Road.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched after a Buick LeSabre and a GMC Sierra pickup truck collided head-on.
Cpl. A.S. Reed with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment said three people were being transported by ambulance. He did not immediately know their conditions. The crash is under investigation.
Traffic was stopped on Airport Road until the wreckage was cleared away.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
