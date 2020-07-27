BLUEFIELD, Va. — Three Bluefield College employees have tested positive for COVID-19, putting into effect the COVID-19 response protocols established by the college earlier this year, officials announced Monday evening.
Two employees contacted Bluefield College leadership at separate times last week with reason to believe they had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The individuals self-quarantined awaiting the results of their tests, according to a statement from Bluefield College officials. Upon receiving positive results, coworkers who could have had contact with the individuals were immediately notified and self-quarantined.
Bluefield College’s plans for resuming in-class instruction, which contain its response protocols, were recently approved by the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia in accordance with orders from the governor’s office for reopening campuses to students, according to the press release. As part of those response protocols, Bluefield College purchased a rapid testing machine to be able to quickly identify cases on campus that could occur during the year.
College health officials administered rapid tests to each employee, of which only one other positive case was identified. This individual resides with one of the initial positive case individuals. Virginia Department of Health officials were immediately contacted per college protocols, to begin contact tracing and other response work. In accordance with response protocols, Bluefield College then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized any potentially affected areas on campus, according to the press release.
“First, our prayers continue to be with anyone and their families as they deal with this virus,” said Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive. “As the virus continues to affect every community in our country, proper plans and partnering with health officials will help us have a measured response to isolated incidents, like this, and be prepared for larger incidents should they occur.”
Olive said that the three employees work in the same area, and two of them share the same residence.
"From contact tracing, it appears one was infected while traveling outside of the immediate area," Olive stated.
"With students beginning to arrive later this week, I wish to remind everyone of our COVID-19 protocols that are located on our website, particularly our mask protocol. When in public spaces, traveling in and out of buildings, and when social distancing is not possible, everyone is required to wear a mask," Olive said to the campus staff and employees. "Let’s set a good example for our students, as well as keep ourselves and everyone else as safe as possible as we prepare to begin the fall semester."
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
