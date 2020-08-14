WELCH — A father who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend with the aid of his children was sentenced to life without mercy Thursday in McDowell County Circuit Court.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., was charged with first-degree murder in the February 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.
McClure’s daughter, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the crime.
Another daughter, Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., is also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.
McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a grave at a Skygusty residence.
•••
The victim’s mother, Karen Smith, of Opelika, Ala., sat stoically in the first pew of the courtroom as the hearing commenced Thursday afternoon.
Judge Ed Kornish, noting the graphic nature of testimony to come, gave Smith the option to step outside.
“I need to know what’s going on,” Smith replied, as thunder from a summer storm suddenly roared through the courtroom.
“He’s talking to me,” Smith said quietly to those seated beside her, speaking of her deceased son.
The sound of more thunder again clamored throughout the room, which was peppered with less than a half-dozen individuals.
•••
Defense attorney Marcia Hebb told Kornish that prior to the murder Larry McClure spent 17 and a half years incarcerated on sexual assault charges, and that he did not want mercy on the current charge.
“He would feel safe and feel more secure in a prison environment,” she said.
Kornish noted that Larry McClure did request protective custody in prison because, he said, both of his daughter’s were in gangs — Hell’s Angels and the Mongols.
“As far as protective custody, I want to stay in it …” Larry McClure said. “I do apologize for my part in it. My daughter is the one who had the contract on him, not me.”
McClure told the court the murder came to light when he was brought in by the West Virginia State Police for failing to register as a sex offender. He then confessed to the crime.
“I thank him for that,” Smith said, interjecting from her seat in the first row of the courtroom. “For letting me bring my son home.”
Kornish then questioned McClure about a confession letter he sent to prosecutors, and excerpts of which were later published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
McClure acknowledge he sent the letter, but added, “I don’t know how the newspaper got it.”
•••
Kornish addressed the defendant as he outlined the crime and the events leading up to it. He noted McClure was estranged from his daughters — Anna who lived in North Carolina and Amanda who lived with John McGuire in Indiana.
All were involved in drugs, Kornish said.
In the days before the murder, Larry McClure drove to Indiana with Anna to pick up Amanda and John McGuire who were “dope sick,” Kornish stated as Larry McClure agreed.
They then returned to Skygusty.
Kornish noted, with McClure’s agreement, that “everything was OK for the first 10 days.”
“On Thursday morning you were sitting on the porch and Amanda came out and said she wanted to kill John,” Kornish said, as Larry McClure again agreed. “She said she needed things like rope … “
Kornish noted that prior to this the family went to Virginia to purchase items to “cook up meth” in their kitchen.
Subsequent testimony by Kornish and Larry McClure revealed that Anna Choudhary had a previous relationship with McGuire that her sister, Amanda McClure, was unaware of.
“John, in an affair with Anna, produced a child,” Larry McClure said.
“Anna told Amanda about the child?” Kornish asked.
McClure affirmed the statement, and said both daughters then wanted McGuire dead.
“John bought a bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day,” Larry McClure stated.
He then told how McGuire was struck in the head with the wine bottle, tied up, injected with liquid methamphetamine and later strangled.
“A black garbage bag was wrapped around his head by Amanda,” Larry McClure said. “Anna strangled him … I held him.”
McClure said the torture began on Thursday, Feb. 14, and lasted through Saturday.
“It was two to three days of hell,” he said. “Later that morning we buried him in a two-foot grave behind the house.”
“How much time before you dug him up?” Kornish asked the defendant.
“About six days,” McGuire responded.
Court proceedings temporarily paused as McGuire’s mother, distraught by the testimony, stood up and left the courtroom.
Following her departure, Kornish spoke about how the victim was then “cut up and reburied with lime.”
•••
As Smith returned to the courtroom, testimony turned to a psychological evaluation of McClure in which, Kornish said, it was noted that the defendant was not “particularly remorseful.”
McClure paused before responded to Kornish in a matter-of-fact tone.
“There’s been three drug addicts taken off the streets,” he said. “There’s been three murderers taken off the streets. I do believe in God. I believe everything happens for a reason … But I can’t go back and take something back.”
After being estranged from his children, McClure said he did not want to lose his daughters again.
“You also make a conscious choice to help your daughters kill,” Kornish said, noting the defendant described the victim’s last days as “three days of hell.”
McClure then seemingly placed blame on his daughter Amanda, describing her as “the female Charles Manson.”
He then turned toward the victim’s mother, seated mere feet behind him, and said, “I apologize, Ma’am.”
•••
Court documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph in November 2019 revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda.
A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler revealed that Larry and Amanda McClure had sexual intercourse at the Skygusty residence.
Three and a half weeks after the murder of McGuire, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Va., where they married.
The marriage license shows the two were wed on March 11, 2019, by a United Methodist Church minster of the gospel.
The marriage license shows Amanda McClure listed the name of another man, and not Larry McClure, as her father.
•••
Before sentencing, Kornish gave Smith the opportunity to address the court about her son’s death.
“I forgive you because my god tells me too, but I’ll never forget,” Smith said, standing in front of McClure.
Smith recalled that she spoke to her son before the murder, and he told her he would not make it home.
“You and your two kids are going straight to hell!” she said. “To marry your own daughter — that’s low-down …
“In my book, all three of you need to die! You don’t deserve to be on this earth breathing …” Smith said vehemently. “I’m gonna live to see you or one of your kids die before I go … Who gave y’all the right to play God?”
•••
In letters written to the court, McGuire’s children expressed the pain felt by their father’s murder.
“One of the most important things for me was to have my dad see me graduate and walk me down the aisle when I got married, but now I will never be able to have any of that!” eldest daughter Justice McGuire wrote. “I have had horrible dreams and continue to wonder why they decided to murder my dad? What gave them the right to take him away? My emotions are all over. I cry all the time and can’t stop thinking about him …”
Oldest son Jacob Thomas McGuire wrote, “I am only 16 years old and already lost my dad because some heartless, sick, twisted family decided to murder my dad. I am really mad and would personally like to see them die the same way my dad did …
“I want someone to know how much I hurt,” Jacob continued. “How many times I have cried, how many bad dreams and nightmares I have had! I want to know why they killed my dad, what was their reasoning, why did they get to decide it was time for him to go!”
Daughter Jenisis gave a message to her grandmother to share with the court expressing her sadness at losing her father.
She said Larry, Amanda and Anne took away one of the best things in her life. “ … For that I will never forgive and now I can’t walk arm and arm or see him when I graduate from school or have kids. All I have is his ashes in a necklace. I hope you know you ruined my entire life.”
•••
Before leveling his sentence, Kornish spoke directly to McClure about the brutality of his crime.
“I find you and your two daughters committed one of the most heinous crimes to be committed in this county,” Kornish said. “You helped your two daughters kill (McGuire) … and it took you the better part of three days.”
Kornish emphasized how McGuire “suffered greatly” during this time.
“Then you helped your daughters conceal him,” Kornish continued. “You buried him. Then … days later you dug him up, dismembered him and reburied him by the side of the house.
“This was not a single violent act, it was a conscious decision,” Kornish said, then sentencing McClure to life without mercy. “You tortured this man for three days before you killed him.”
McClure showed no remorse during the sentencing, but did have a final request.
“I hope this same judgement comes when both of my daughters are sentenced,” McClure said, addressing Judge Kornish. “After his (McGuire’s) death I watched them. It was like two raging dogs. I wouldn’t trust them around nothing.”
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller represented the state in the case.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.