PRINCETON — A three-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mercer County is underway as health officials attempt to reverse an upward trend in new coronavirus cases.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County climbed to 208 Wednesday, reversing a downward trend the county had seen since mid-March. Just last week, there were only 150 active coronavirus cases in the county. The Mercer County Health Department is blaming the latest increase in new virus cases on family and church gatherings over the Easter weekend.
In an attempt to get more residents of Mercer County vaccinated, a three-day clinic got underway Wednesday at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton. It continues today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
No appointment is necessary. First and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available both days, according to Richard Hypes, director of marketing at Princeton Community Hospital.
The Karen Preservati Center is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton next to the Princeton Rescue Squad.
Hypes said people may come inside the center or they may park in the back and a nurse will come to their vehicle to administer the vaccine.
In an interview Tuesday with the Daily Telegraph, Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said contact tracing had revealed that 60 of the newest virus cases reported to date in the county were the result of church and family gatherings over Easter.
While it is too early to know whether the county is facing another surge in virus cases, Topping warned that local virus numbers may continue to rise for the next four weeks or longer.
“It may keep going up through April and into early May,” Topping said.
So far 4,193 people in Mercer County who contracted the virus have since recovered. Another 125 deaths to date in the county have been associated with COVID-19.
While the number of active cases in Mercer is higher today than it has been since late March, it’s still far below active case numbers from January and February. At one point during the winter, there were as many as 1,700 active virus cases in the county.
In neighboring McDowell County, 68 virus cases were considered active Wednesday. McDowell County has reported 22 virus-related deaths to date.
Monroe County reported 47 active virus cases Wednesday. Monroe has recorded 17 virus-related deaths to date.
In Tazewell County, school officials are still dealing with quarantines associated with active cases.
A report released Wednesday by School Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy said 12 students are currently positive for the virus, including four in Bluefield; five in Tazewell; and three in Richlands.
Stacy said 56 students in the Bluefield area are currently in quarantine along with 64 students in the Tazewell area. Eight students in Richlands are currently in quarantine.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com and contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
