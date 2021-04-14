Vaccination

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center on Friday. Volunteers have been an enormous help for the county’s vaccination efforts, assisting trained medical personnel as well as keeping the vaccination events running smoothly.

PRINCETON – COVID-19 vaccines will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. First and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available all three days, according to Richard Hypes, director of marketing at Princeton Community Hospital.

The Karen Preservati Center is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton next to the Princeton Rescue Squad, Hypes said.

People may come inside the center or they may park in the back and a nurse will come to their vehicle to administer the vaccine.

