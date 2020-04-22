WILCOE – The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that three of the six McDowell County residents who were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered and are now out of quarantine.
To be considered fully recovered, the CDC says the following must occur:
• At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
• Improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath.
• At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in McDowell County, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the health department. In addition to the diagnosed cases, 150 tests have been administered and 20 results are pending.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
