Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield

• Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield travelled on Dec. 12 to meet a purported 15-year-old female, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. 

PRINCETON – Three people have been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The following individuals were arrested for soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Sommers is also the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Commander.

• Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield travelled on Dec. 12 to meet a purported 15-year-old female.

• Robert Alexander Ercoline Jr., 56, of Bluefield travelled on Dec. 13 to meet a purported 14-year-old male.

• Brandon Monte Lee, 29, of Upland in McDowell County travelled on Dec. 13 to meet a purported 14-year-old female.

Sommers said that he is conducting the investigations. The investigations are ongoing. 

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you