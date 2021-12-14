PRINCETON – Three people have been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
The following individuals were arrested for soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Sommers is also the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Commander.
• Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield travelled on Dec. 12 to meet a purported 15-year-old female.
• Robert Alexander Ercoline Jr., 56, of Bluefield travelled on Dec. 13 to meet a purported 14-year-old male.
• Brandon Monte Lee, 29, of Upland in McDowell County travelled on Dec. 13 to meet a purported 14-year-old female.
Sommers said that he is conducting the investigations. The investigations are ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.