WELCH — Three candidates who call McDowell County home are on the upcoming primary election’s ballot for the demanding post of county sheriff.
Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy, 42, is running on the Democratic ticket for sheriff. A McDowell County native, Muncy was raised in the city of War and attended Big Creek High School. After graduating, he joined the Army in 1997, was stationed at Fort Benning for infantry school and advanced training, and served for three years and 17 weeks. After leaving the military, he returned to McDowell County and started his law enforcement career.
“I was a correctional officer in the McDowell County Correctional Center,” Muncy said. “And then at the same time – I was working two jobs – I started a police officer job in War in late 2000.”
Muncy said he was with the War Police Department until 2003, then joined the United States Capitol Police in Washington, D.C.
“I stayed there until 2009,” he recalled. “Then I came back to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and started my family. My son was born in 2010. I got married in 2009, the year I came back. I wanted to start a family and raise my family in McDowell County. I didn’t want to do that in Washington, D.C.”
When asked why he felt he was qualified to be the county’s sheriff, Muncy listed his training and experience.
“I’ve graduated from the West Virginia State Corrections Academy, the State Police Academy, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and I’ve worked in this department since 2009 and wish to continue to do so,” he said. “I’ve been chief deputy since 2018.”
Muncy stated that he also has certifications in corrections, an instructor of firearms, active shooter training, use of tasers, special impact munitions, chemical munitions, distraction devices and SWAT operations. He described his plans if he is elected sheriff.
“I want to combat our growing methamphetamine and heroin problem. I want to work with the county commission to devise a 24-hour coverage plan for our county, and I want to continue advancing the department with the latest 21-Century technology,” Muncy stated. “When I first came back to the county, the sheriff’s office lacked a modern reporting system. It used ink fingerprints, used a typewriter, there were no in-car cages, no modern radios. We have now updated our department with all those things. New pistols, rifles, shotguns, nonlethal technologies including tasers and impact chemical munitions and have currently ordered body cameras for all deputies.”
Muncy said he works with grants to obtain funding for the sheriff’s office.
“Since I’ve been back, I’ve wrote probably $600,000 worth of grants and I’ve received them,” he stated. “We’ve got funding for a K-9. The K-9 will probably be here the fall of this year.”
On the issue of domestic violence, Muncy said that training was the key for deputies and any other law enforcement officers. Cooperating with agencies addressing domestic violence and helping to convince victims to leave unsafe environments is also important.
“It’s also working hand-in-hand with other agencies like SAFE, anybody with victims’ advocates that work with domestic violence. That’s the key. We’re blessed to have SAFE in the county, where they have a safe place to go,” Muncy said. “Our ladies are SAFE, they’re great to work with. They really care about the people.”
Muncy said he has received a lot of support when he decided to run for sheriff.
“When I announced that I was running for sheriff I had outstanding support,” he said. “I’ve even had people I’ve arrested come to me and say they want to support me. It just makes me feel that I’ve done a lot.”
Another candidate, Kenneth Hicks, 66, of Paynesville is on the Republican ticket for McDowell County Sheriff. Hicks said he is a lifelong resident of McDowell County and a retired coal miner with Consolidated Coal. He added that he holds certification cards to teach surface and underground mining classes as well as mine foreman education.
Hicks said he was a police officer with the Iaeger Police Department in 1977, and later a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office from about 1978 to 1979. He is also a veteran who served in the Army from 1971 to 1972.
His work with teaching future miners was a reason why he wanted to run for county sheriff.
“So that’s the reason I’m running for sheriff, because I think I can help our children who want to stay in McDowell County,” Hicks stated. “I’d rather for us to build our population back up, and also look after our younger generation plus our older generation.”
When Hicks was asked why he felt that he was qualified to be sheriff, he cited his background in law enforcement.
“Well, I have a police background and I’m very well educated in that field,” he said, adding that he had kept up with the changes in law enforcement since the time he was a police officer and a deputy. He described what he wanted to do if he is elected sheriff.
“Well, I’m going to look after the elderly a lot because they’re not treated right, a lot of them, and our younger generation,” Hicks said. “They don’t need to be scared of a police officer, so that’s what I intend on doing. I’ll be trying to remove the drugs here in McDowell County. First of all, there will be a K-9 unit; even though (drugs) slip by me, they won’t slip past that dog, and it’s a lot of things that go on here in the county. I won’t say more until I’m elected because then it’s time to go to work.”
Hicks said he also planned to address domestic violence in the county. Sometimes this problem will require removing children from homes and placing them with foster homes.
“I see a lot of that going on,” he said of domestic violence impacting children. “And hunger. There are a lot of kids who are hungry because of moms and dads who spent most of their money on drugs. It’s a big problem here. And our elderly are abused and I’m going to do my best to see it will be stopped.”
A second candidate, 67-year-old Joseph Jones of Havaco, is on the Democratic ticket for sheriff. He is a life-long McDowell County resident who was born and raised in Superior before moving to Havaco. After graduating from Welch High School, he went to work in the coal industry.
“I started out as a general laborer and then to shuttle car operator, roof bolter and then a foreman,” Jones recalled. “I worked for the mines for 13 years, and then I was a police officer in Welch for approximately four years. That was from 1980 to 1984. And when I left there I drove a tractor-trailer across country, and I did that for 17 years.”
Jones said he retired from tractor-trailer driving after a fall left him on disability.
“I went up to the check the top over, and that’s all I remember,” he stated. “I was on disability for I guess about 18 years. And while I was on disability, I volunteered for McDowell County Schools. Well, I did anything that they wanted in the grade schools, read books to them, just helped out and stuff like that. Then I went to Mount View High School and walked the hallways, talked to kids, walked the stairs and kept them out of trouble. I did that approximately 10 or 12 years, and was on the parent advisory committee and helped any way I could.”
When asked why he was qualified to be McDowell County Sheriff, Jones described why he thought he was good for the post.
“Well, I’ve always had good leadership abilities, and I graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy. I graduated in 1983. You have to be able to work with people. If the people you have are not trained properly, when you’re sheriff you have to check on them and here they turn them loose and let them do whatever they want,” he said. “You’ve to to use a little bit of common sense with people rather than just thinking of making an arrest. Down here a lot of people are out of work. A lot of police officers will jerk these young people and old out of their cars and beat them up. I want to help the people in the county, especially the seniors.”
Jones said he would like to make changes at the sheriff’s office such as better training and updating equipment so tracking bracelets can be put on Alzheimer’s Disease patients and other seniors who could wander from home.
“You can’t have them go missing and then find them two or three days later,” Jones said. “The way I look at it, these people took care of us when we were growing up and we’ve got to take care of them now.” He added that he would seek grants to fund the improvements that he wants to make.
Addressing the county’s drug problem would be a priority, he said.
“That’s going to have to be a number one thing,” Jones stated. “There’s a lot of drugs coming into this county. I guess that I would go after the big drugs and not the small stuff because even though I’m not a police officer, I know most of the people in the county. I know people that’s bringing them in, but if you tell a police officer they’ll say they’ll take care of it and nothing’s ever done, because I’ve told several of them where stuff is and when it’s coming, but nothing’s ever done. If you follow up, we could probably take a big chunk out of this.”
On the issue of addressing domestic violence, Jones said, “You’re going to have to have people really trained in it. You’ve got to send two or three people on a domestic violence call because you don’t know what you’re going to walk into. Domestic violence is really one of the worst things you can get into other than a shooting or something like that, but a lot of domestic violence ends up like that. If you go into a situation and don’t know how to handle it, you can escalate if even more. I would like for our department to work with the judicial service a lot better, work with the judges and the magistrates, and people in other counties to where they can give you advice on how they do stuff, and training.”
