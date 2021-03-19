BLUEFIELD — Only two days into the candidate filing period, three people have already filed for the upcoming municipal election in Bluefield.
Treyvon Simmons and Danny Hampton have filed their candidacy in District 1. Kyle Croye has filed for candidacy in District 3, where Robb Williams resigned his seat in February of this year after relocating to Princeton. Williams was elected to the District III seat in 2017.
While no incumbent candidates have filed their certificate of candidacy forms yet, City Clerk Robert Luther noted that the deadline is not until April 5. The election will be held on Tuesday, June 1.
“We are encouraging anyone from all three districts, which are all up for reelection, so anyone in those districts is encouraged to run,” Luther said.
Two “at-large” seats on the Bluefield Board of Directors, held by Matt Knowles and Peter Taylor, are not up for re-election until 2023.
Any qualified person who wants to become a district candidate for the Bluefield Board of Directors will need to file a certificate of candidacy form sometime between March 16 and April 5. City offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Candidate forms may be obtained from the city clerk or through the city’s website. Completed forms will be accepted at the city clerk’s office during regular business hours, Luther said.
Each candidate in Bluefield must pay a $120 filing fee. Luther said the city will publish a full list of all candidates who file for office in the Daily Telegraph by April 13, the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
