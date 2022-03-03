WELCH — Several drug-related arrests have been made by deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, March 2, deputies with the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop and deployed K9 Azra, which alerted and found a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of marijuania, Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said.
Two women were arrested as a result of the traffic stop.
Muncy said Deanna Rose Winebarger, 35, of Stewart, Va was arrested and charged with defective equipment, driving suspended, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance in the state for sale, no insurance, felony conspiracy and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance.
Muncy said Kimberly Dawn Howell, 50, of Stewart Va was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance,possession w/intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance and transporting controlled substance into the state for sale.
In a second, unrelated case, Muncy said deputies Wednesday conducted a search warrant on Greenbriar Mountain, near the Panther community. Upon conducting the search warrant, deputies seized a large amount of methamphetamine along with a quantity of other controlled substances.
Muncy said Shelby Louise Hunt, 35, of Panther was arrested and charged with possession w/intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession w/intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance, maintaining a residence for drug sales and felony conspiracy.
Muncy said all three women were arraigned before McDowell County Magistrate Steve Cox with the following bonds being set:
• Winebarger $130,000.00
• Howell $80,000.00
• Hunt $100,000.00
Muncy said all three had not made bond as of Thursday and are currently awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.
