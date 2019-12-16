BLUEFIELD — With the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund only days away, thousands of dollars are still desperately needed to meet this year’s $40,000 goal.
Set for December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. this year’s party will ensure that hundreds of less fortunate children receive the Christmas that they deserve. Without the party, these children may be left empty-handed on Christmas morning.
To reach this year’s goal, $12,404.82 is still needed from generous donors to ensure that these children are given positive memories to carry throughout their life.
Relient solely on donations, the annual program, also known as Little Jimmie throughout the area, seeks contributions to the Christmas party every year. For 102 years the Community Christmas Tree Fund has given children smiling faces and bags full of goodies.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie party has gifted thousands of children with the classic red bags through the years. Children will receive a book, a toy, cold weather gear, food, and more.
The need for these children is depicted in a vintage drawing. In the drawing a young girl and boy are shown wearing tattered clothing in a small room. Rather than elaborate stockings, the pair have two ragged stockings that are empty. The underneath of their minuscule tree is barren as the little girl comforts the boy saying that maybe Santa will come next year.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Center. Though the party has been held at the Herb Simms center for many years after the City of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College a new location had to be sought.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Telegraph but the space for the party was not available for the time of the party.
At this year’s party, local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform holiday hits to add to the festive atmosphere.
Anyone interested in donating to the Community Christmas Tree Fun can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 2470 or bring them to the Bluefield Daily office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . $26,795.18
• In honor of our precious grandson, Hunter J. Grepiotis by Nancy and Doug Hess
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of Joyce Cox by Robert and Gayle Crane . . . . $100.00
• Hanna, Nick, and Ella . . . . . . . . . . . $500.00
• In memory of my mother and father, Harold and Albertha Thompson; my sisters, Arlene, Alice, Kathryn, Thelma, Linda, and Janet; and my brother, John Harold by Charles Thompson . . . . $100.00
Daily total: . . . $800.00
Ending balance: $27,595.18
