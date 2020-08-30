CAMP CREEK — Thousands of sunflowers in a Mercer County state park are drawing visitors from near and far who are enjoying an opportunity to spend time with family in a natural setting.
The flowers, located at two different sites at Camp Creek State Park and Forest, were in full bloom last week, dazzling viewers with eye-popping color and a brilliant visual display.
“The sunflowers will remain in bloom through the end of August and a few days into September,” Park Superintendent Frank Ratcliffe said.
Ratcliffe said there are several thousand sunflowers currently blooming throughout two of the park wildlife areas.
“In Wildlife Area 10, I would say there are a few thousand in a few plots,” he said. “The deer love them too, and up at Wildlife Area 8 they reduced the numbers quite a bit.”
Jaclyn Crook, of Hinton, was at Camp Creek last week with family members to see the sunflowers and enjoy the park’s other activities.
“We saw a post on their Facebook page and thought it would be a nice thing to get the kids out of the house,” she said.
Crook was was at the park with her children Hayden and Samuel, her mother, Shirley Stover of Greenville Tenn., her sister, Connie Lilly, and Connie’s children Tara, Tayler and Levi.
“We had a picnic, went and saw the sunflowers and stopped by the waterfalls,” Crook said. “Before we left we stopped at the play areas.”
Crook said it was her family’s first visit to the park, but it will not be the last. “We’ll definitely go back. It’s good outdoor fun and doesn’t cost a lot to take your kids.”
Mercer County Tourism Director Jamie Null said a buzz began about the sunflower fields once the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau started promoting it on social media.
“The posts on social media and the blog on the website have gathered thousands of views during August,” Null said. “The conversations online about the sunflowers — everything from directions to just sharing similar photos — should start more conversations about how tourism and outdoor recreation can really pay off for Mercer County.”
Null said one woman traveled through the night from Florida to “back home” in West Virginia to get a chance to see the sunflowers.
“This year, the weather conditions were perfect for the flowers,” Null said. “They really blossomed and have been a great backdrop for the last days of summer.”
While the sunflowers bring in tourists and visitors, the purpose of the plantings is as a pollination source for bees, birds and butterflies.
Ratcliffe said park Wildlife Manager Mark Richardson plants numerous nature plots with flora beneficial to game and non-game wildlife. Other wildflowers visible from the trails include ironweed, goldenrod and milkweed.
Beside one sunflower site is a freshly tilled plot that will soon grow winter greens, kale, turnips and radishes. Ratcliffe said the tubers underneath the ground will provide food for wildlife during cold weather months.
‘They’ll get a well-balanced meal,” he said.
“Browse” is also planted for deer, Ratcliffe said, as well as a mixture of cereal grains.
“The wildlife manager plans for all wildlife needs,” he said.
•••
Camp Creek State Park and Forest spans about 6,000 acres and is popular with residents of southern West Virginia as well as tourists.
The park has 33 miles of hiking trails, 27 miles of trails for mountain bikers and 30-plus miles of trails for horseback riders. It also has numerous camping sites, many places to fish and playgrounds for children.
Driving through the park grounds it is common to see swimmers in the river beneath a large, yet tranquil, waterfall, while other visitors lounge on the rocks.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, state parks are seeing an increase in popularity. “Nationwide, I’ve read that attendance is up at state parks 187 percent,” Ratcliffe said.
To cater to the increase in guests, Ratcliffe said access has been opened up to areas of Camp Creek State Park and Forest that previously were only known to avid hikers, horseback riders, mountain bikers and hunters.
A new addition to the park is the Ranger Outpost Cabin — a quaint, primitive log dwelling featuring four bunk beds and one table and chairs. It is accessed from a three-and-a-half-mile trail.
“Everything except the chairs and metal roof came from the forest,” Ratcliffe said, explaining that the cabin is made of white oak, tulip poplar and hemlock.
The cabin has no electricity or water, but there is a port-a-john nestled discreetly on the back grounds.
“Our park foundation helped a lot with the cabin,” Ratcliffe said. “They help with things we wouldn’t normally be able to do with our state budget”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett described Camp Creek as one of the “great secrets” of southern West Virginia.
“Thanks to Frank Ratcliffe, his amazing staff, and the multitude of community partnerships with the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizations like the Riff Raff Arts
Collective, natural tourism is becoming a boon for our area,” Puckett said. “From the start of our typical tourist season with the Ramp Feast and Lumberjack Festival, to our Peak of the Bloom partnership with the grassroots efforts in Princeton, Camp Creek, and nearby Brush Creek, are jewels in the class ring of Mercer County.
“We are truly blessed with waterfalls, sunflowers, and overlooks that could rival other parks across our state and beyond,” he added. “It goes to show you that amazing things come when you truly look for them, even in your back yard.”
•••
So why travel to a state park to see sunflowers?
Tourism Director Null had a quick answer.
“They are majestic and colorful, and Camp Creek is the perfect place to display the majestic flowers,” she said. “From a tourism perspective, we are offering folks an experience — a time with nature, and stillness. As for trends, a sunflower field is a major photo op for social media, family photos and more.”
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
