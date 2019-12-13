BLUEFIELD — The annual festive destination, the Holiday of Lights at Lotito Park, is seeing a heightened number of visitors this year.
The holiday hot spot has seen thousands of visitors travel underneath the twinkling displays. Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 14,861 people viewed the Holiday of Lights, according to Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. That includes 4,630 vehicles that have traveled through the display, which features more than a million lights.
Blackwell said the lights are drawing holiday sightseers from both the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.
According to Blackwell, visitors from as far away as Maryland have traveled to see the Holiday of Lights. While they enjoy the spectacular lights, they also have the opportunity to experience all the area has to offer.
This year’s event consists of 1.2 million lights. These lights include displays of iconic movie characters, holiday scenes and more. The 2018 season drew 30,000 visitors.
Preparing and planning this year’s display were Bluefield Public Works employees Bradley Dempsey and Matt Perdue. Beginning in October, Dempsey, Perdue and their coworkers began installing all of the displays.
In a previous interview with the Daily Telegraph, Dempsey explained that the process of preparing the display is a lengthy one. From removing the lights to storage and maintenance of blown bulbs, the process is very labor intensive.
Aside from the installation of these displays, public works employees worked to create new displays for the 2019 exhibit, including a large puzzle piece to spread awareness of Autism. Workers must also maintain the display when weather, from wind to snow, becomes an obstacle.
Blackwell said all of the work pays off as license plates on the visiting cars range from West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.
“We’ve been very supported by the community,” Blackwell said.
This year marks the 23rd year for the Holiday of Lights. Driving underneath and enjoying the handmade displays is something that can’t be found in many locations, and because of this, the event draws many guests each year.
