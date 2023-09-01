Hundreds of thousands of motorists coming down West Virginia and Virginia’s highways this Labor Day weekend are being urged to stay alert and observe the law while they enjoy the summer season’s last major holiday.
About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the West Virginia Turnpike’s toll booths over the four-day Labor Day weekend from today until Monday, Sept. 4.
“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
The West Virginia State Police will be out watching the Labor Day traffic.
“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our toll operations, traffic flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units and State Police Troop 7,” Miller stated.
Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. About 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths on Saturday and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday, according to the state Parkways Authority. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are expected to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.
“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continuing into the early evening,” said Miller.
Labor Day weekend may traditionally signal an end to the summer season, but it certainly does not mean an end to the need for Virginians to still make traffic safety a priority, he said. If planning one last summer getaway or just traveling across town, it is imperative for motorists to share the road responsibly, buckle up, and drive sober during the extended holiday weekend.
Authorities in Virginia were also preparing for the heavy Labor Day traffic. Like their colleagues in West Virginia, troopers with the Virginia State Police will be watching for DUI drivers and other hazards.
On Aug. 28, Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, joined Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the statewide kickoff of the 22nd annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement and education campaign, sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). The annual impaired driving prevention effort started Aug. 1 and continues through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“Traffic safety is a huge part of the Virginia State Police mission, with a core focus on reducing alcohol-related crashes occurring on Virginia’s roadways,” Settle stated. “Virginians statewide can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on the road through the Labor Day weekend, as state troopers seek to apprehend impaired drivers through DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols.”
During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police troopers arrested 87 impaired drivers statewide.
Deterring and detecting drunk drivers is one of the three focal points of the annual Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort – traffic safety program that state police participates in every Labor Day weekend, state officials said. The nationwide, state-sponsored initiative also aims to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by speeding and a failure to use occupant restraints.
Virginia State Police’s participation in Operation CARE begins today at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 4.
During Operation CARE over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police stopped 4,091 speeders and 1,800 reckless drivers. State troopers also cited 434 seat belt violations and assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists.
A total of 12 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period, compared to 10 deaths in 2021 and 20 deaths in 2020.
With the increased patrols, members of the Virginia State Police are also reminding drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. Drivers are required to cautiously pass an emergency vehicle when unable to safely move over a lane.
The Move Over law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights and, as of July 1 this year, to any disabled vehicles stopped on the side of a roadway with its hazards flashing or other traffic safety protection materials placed on display.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
