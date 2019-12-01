BLUEFIELD — Hundreds of less fortunate children have been signed up to receive a very Merry Christmas at this year’s Community Christmas Tree Fund but thousands are still needed to reach this year’s $40,000 goal.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the program, often referred to as Little Jimmie throughout the area, the campaign has served thousands of children through 102 years. Through donations, the campaign continually seeks to provide boys and girls the heartwarming Christmas that they deserve.
Without the annual program children throughout the area may otherwise not receive anything for the holiday season. To gift them with toys, cold weather gear, a book, and more, many donations are needed to ensure that these children are given a Merry Christmas.
After offering sign-up events 376 children were registered by their parents and guardians for this year’s party.
Set for December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. this year’s party will be at Bluefield State College’s Student Center. Though it was held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive for many years the center was not available for this year’s time. The new operator of the center, Bluefield College, was eager to work with Bluefield Daily Telegraph but it was unavailable for the needed time.
Two local musicians, Bill Archer and Karl Miller, are planning to perform at Christmas show with popular holiday songs during this year’s Community Christmas Tree party.
People who wish to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance:
. . . . . . . . . . . .$12,576.18
Anonymous: . . . $100.00
Linda Cheverton and Tim Prescott: . . . $100.00
Daily total: . . . . .$200.00
Ending balance:
. . . . . . . . . . . . $12,776.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.