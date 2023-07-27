PRINCETON — Spending more than $13 million for replacing a Princeton bridge is the among the projects awarded contracts this week by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The WVDOH announced Wednesday that the Princeton Overhead Bridge – known locally as the Thorn Street Bridge – replacement in Mercer County was awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc., with a bid of $13,783,546.30. It is among multiple highway projects which were awarded recently.
Funding was provided by Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, WVDOH officials said.
“The current bridge has served the City of Princeton well but has required numerous repairs throughout the years,” said Ryland Musick, P.E., WVDOH District 10 Engineer. “The new bridge will provide a safe and reliable solution for many years to come for the city and its motorists.”
In another local project, Highway Safety Inc. was the low bidder on a road striping project in District 10, with a bid of $334,635. This contract includes roadways in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, according to WVDOH officials.
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage, WVDOH officials said. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project. WVDOH officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
