CLINTWOOD — Southwest Virginia is seeing another round of the temporary closing of coal mines because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager with the state Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy (DMME) said all of the mines, owned by Contura Energy, are located in Dickenson County.
About 285 employees will be impacted.
“Each will keep a few people on site for necessary maintenance during this time,” she said. “Contura says they will reevaluate the closure on April 20.”
The mines affected include Deep Mine 44, 88 Strip, Long Branch Surface Mine and Four O.
These temporary closures follow on the heels of Coronado Global Resources announcing the closing of mines in Buchanan and Wise counties earlier this week.
Buchanan’s #1 mine is closing this week, with about 543 workers temporarily laid off.
That operation is a large one, Kesterson said, producing 5 million tons of coal in 2019.
INMET mining is closing some mines in Wise County due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, she said.
Kesterson said about 95 employees will be affected at the Osaka, Pigeon Creek, North Fork and D-31 mines, all in Wise County.
“They, too, will keep a few people on site to maintain the mine during this time,” she said. “Also on Monday, we were made aware that Polycor in Nelson County, is closing temporarily due to this virus. They employ three people.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
