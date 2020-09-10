PRINCETON — A third out-of-state man has pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) in Mercer County, and the case included driving a car that had a hidden mechanical trap the man admitted was used to transport controlled substances.
The investigation into the DTO also nabbed a Princeton man earlier this year.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that James Walker, 43, of New York, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, oxymorphone, oxycodone and hydromorphone. The plea hearing was held before Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber in Bluefield.
Walker was charged as a result of a long-term, multi-state investigation known as Operation X-Nation.
As part of the plea agreement, Walker also agreed to forfeit $150,000, which represents proceeds generated from his drug trafficking activity.
In June, two Pennsylvania men pled guilty to drug charges stemming from the same investigation. The Princeton man pled guilty to drug charges in March, also as a result of Operating X-Nation.
“The diversion of prescription opioids has devastated our southernmost counties,” said Stuart. “We are holding pill pushers like Walker accountable through criminal prosecution and forfeiture of illegal proceeds.”
Stuart said Walker admitted that between August 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019 he participated in a DTO operating in Mercer County.
During this time, Stuart said, Walker worked with other members of the DTO to distribute prescription pills and cocaine in and around Mercer County. More specifically, Walker admitted to facilitating drug transactions with people he now knows were working with law enforcement as confidential informants, who would call him to purchase drugs.
Walker would then direct the informant to one of several trailers he owned in different trailer parks in Mercer County, Stuart said. Once the informants arrived at the trailer park, Walker would then direct them to meet with a particular member of the DTO to purchase the drugs.
Walker and other members of the DTO also had telephone calls intercepted by law enforcement. In these calls Walker and others were discussing drug transactions including the pricing and quantities of different substances.
Stuart said Walker further admitted that he was arrested in New York after having calls intercepted by law enforcement. At the time of his arrest, Walker was in possession of approximately 1,500 prescription pills that he intended to distribute. He also was arrested in Princeton on Jan. 10, 2020. At that time Walker was driving a car that had a hidden mechanical trap that he admitted was used to transport controlled substances.
The Pennsylvania men, Sezar Hamilton, 39, and Alonzo Wooden, 47, entered guilty pleas in June in Faber’s Bluefield court.
Hamilton pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute hydromorphone and Wooden entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxymorphone.
During those plea proceedings, a similar drug-selling scenario was reported.
Stuart said Hamilton admitted that the informant would call another member of the DTO who would direct the informant to meet Hamilton or other members of the DTO at a specific location. That location was a trailer park in Princeton where the other member owned several trailers. When the informant arrived, Hamilton sold hydromorphone on at least two separate occasions.
Wooden admitted to operating in the same manner, Stuart said, and between Aug. 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019, he participated in the same drug trafficking organization as Hamilton and others.
David Simmons, 51, of Princeton, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a quantity of oxymorphone and oxycodone in March in Faber’s court.
Stuart said Simmons admitted that between August 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019, he participated in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Mercer County, West Virginia. During this time period, Simmons worked with other members of the DTO to acquire and distribute prescription pills in and around Mercer County, within the Southern District of West Virginia.
On or about the month of August 2019, Simmons had telephone calls intercepted by law enforcement. During these calls, Simmons was discussing the distribution of oxymorphone and oxycodone with other members of the DTO. During this time period, Simmons admitted that he was responsible for conspiring to distribute approximately 210 oxymorphone pills and approximately 257 oxycodone pills. Simmons also said it was the plan to re-distribute the pills in and around Mercer County.
All four men face up to 20 years in federal prison and $1 million fine, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release.
“Drug traffickers are off the streets as a result of Operation X-Nation,” Stuart said after the June pleas. “My office will continue to prosecute individuals and organizations that push and peddle their poisons in West Virginia.”
The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Bluefield Police Department.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecutions.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.