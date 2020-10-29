By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — A third COVID-19 related death has been reported in Buchanan County, Va.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the new death Thursday, but released no other details regarding the case.
The county’s cumulative total of virus cases also increased Thursday to 268. The state of Virginia doesn’t provide information regarding the number of active cases or virus recoveries.
Neighboring Tazewell County reported 10 new virus cases Thursday, along with one new virus hospitalization. There have been two virus-related deaths in Tazewell County to date.
Bland County is still reporting a cumulative total of 71 cases with five virus-related deaths. All five COVID-19 deaths in Bland County were associated with the Bland County Nursing and Rehab Center.
No new data was released Thursday for Mercer County, which at last report stood at a cumulative total of 813 virus cases and 32 COVID-19 related deaths. The last eight virus deaths in Mercer County were not related to long-term care facilities. However, 24 of the county’s virus deaths occurred at the Princeton Health Care Center during the summer months.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.