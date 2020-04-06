TAZEWELL, Va. — A third Tazewell County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said the person lives in the Western District of the county, which includes Cedar Bluff, Claypool Hill, Wardell, western Baptist Valley and surrounding areas.
No further details are available at this time and the patients’ personnel information is protected by federal law.
The first two positives were announced on March 28, with one in the Western District and one in the Eastern District (Bluefield, Va. area).
Young said the third resident diagnosed had not had any contact with the other two positive cases.
“More importantly, they had not been out of the county within the past two weeks,” Young said. “This is significant, because it means they contracted the virus from an unknown source in the county, sometimes called community spread.”
The board of supervisors continues to urge residents to comply with state restrictions against gathering in large groups and leaving their homes unnecessarily. If you must go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance from other people and try not to touch your face, Young said.
