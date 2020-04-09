BLUEFIELD — Another COVID-19 patient in Mercer County has been released from quarantine.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, announced Thursday that the third patient to contract the virus in Mercer County was released from quarantine Thursday morning.
Bragg said there are still 97 test results pending in Mercer County, which is down from 102 on Wednesday. He said no additional COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon, which means the county is still holding at six confirmed cases.
Bragg said maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains critical in slowing the spread of the COVID-19. He said unless you need supplies or medical services please stay home.
Bragg said as of April 3 the CDC is now recommending the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and not know it from transmitting it to others.
Bragg said cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials can be worn in public settings where other social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.
Bragg said non-healthcare workers, especially those food and retail employees working with the public, should wear these alternative PPE items as part of their protection routine and should continue to emphasize and rely heavily upon social (physical) distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.