By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Health officials reported a third COVID-19 related death Friday in Wythe County, Va.
That’s the second death reported by the Virginia Department of Health in Wythe County, home of Wytheville, Va., this week. No other details were immediately released regarding the latest death. The first virus-related death in Wythe occurred earlier in the pandemic.
So far there have been 84 virus cases reported in Wythe County along with nine hospitalizations and three deaths.
Two new virus cases also were reported Friday morning in Tazewell County, which brings the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date to 57 with one recent virus-related hospitalization. That’s up from 55 on Thursday.
Virginia does not currently release data regarding recoveries and active cases. Although some have called upon the administration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to release this data, it is still not currently available.
Without official confirmation, it can only be assumed that the majority of the older virus cases in the Southwest Virginia counties involve people who have already recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.