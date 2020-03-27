TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County’s community development and tourism department is not promoting the county for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is promoting small businesses.
Department Director AJ Robinson said the county is not encouraging anyone to visit so something was needed to replace that function for now.
“We have retooled our department to promote small businesses and getting the word out about hygiene,” she said.
Those efforts include putting up signs around the county to remind residents to buy from small businesses, including carryout from restaurants, and to follow protocol to stop any possible spread of the virus.
Robinson is also urging residents to support small businesses by doing things like purchasing gift cards for Easter baskets.
If a small business is closed temporarily, shop from them online if possible, she added, and even send a note to them wishing them well and anticipating their reopening.
Robinson also emphasized the importance of giving generous tips to restaurant employees, who primarily rely on tips for income.
She said PSAs (Public Service Announcements) are being circulated as well to promote businesses and encourage health protocols including social distancing.
Robinson said her department has partnered with the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce for the initiative.
The bottom line in the messages, she said, is to “think local.”
David Woodard, executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, which covers seven counties in the region including Tazewell County, said he is looking toward the future.
“Regionally, we have halted all marketing efforts that can be halted,” he said. “We have followed the lead of Virginia Tourism in doing so.”
Plans are in the works, though, for what happens after the pandemic ends.
“We are also currently putting together a post COVID-19 marketing campaign to get folks traveling again,” he said. “Our small businesses depend on customers from both within and without the region, so we’ll be working very hard to attract visitors to the Heart of Appalachia.”
Woodard and the organization’s graphic designer, Michael Miller, recently were awarded an ADDY (American Advertising Award) for logo design.
Woodard said he is eager to roll out new brochures, which are in the works behind the scenes, when the crisis ends, adding that it’s the “most attractive and informative brochure to date.”
Heart of Appalachia also produces the Appalachian Backroads brochure, which promotes over 1,500 miles of mapped motorcycle and sports car routes across the region, as well as the Spearhead Trail Guide, Spirits of The Clinch, and the “Fish To Your Heart’s Content” brochure.
Each of these pieces is distributed across the country through visitor’s centers and trade shows, and throughout the world via website downloads and direct requests.
“From the award-winning logo design to the redesigned trade show banners and backdrops, we are putting our best foot forward in marketing the Heart of Appalachia region as a major tourism destination,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.