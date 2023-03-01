BLUEFIELD — Riders of Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) will now have a more convenient way to purchase bus passes.
Starting today, riders can download an app on their cell phones with several options of purchasing passes.
John Reeves, BAT general manager, told members of the Bluefield City Board Tuesday that the app is called “Token Transit.”
“Riders can buy passes from their phones rather than from a driver,” he said. “Different types of passes can be purchased and activated.”
Reeves said riders can board and just show the pass on their cell phones to the driver and that is all it takes.
The app also allows riders more options in what they purchase.
“Now we have a one-day pass rather then the monthly pass,” he said.
Reeves said it will speed up the boarding process and help the drivers.
“We are really excited about it and it will help our numbers,” he said.
Information about the pass has been posted on buses and at the transfer station, providing step by step instructions on downloading and using the app.
Reeves said another great feature about the app is the option to purchase a pass and transfer it to another cell phone.
“You can send somebody a pass,” he said, an option which may appeal to parents of students who use the system.
Reeves said BAT is also looking into providing WiFi on buses, especially in the Bluefield and Princeton areas.
Olivia Lawson, BAT assistant manager, spearheaded the app project, he added.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard from Jim Spencer, economic and community development director for the city and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), that a popular event for entrepreneurs is returning.
Called E2E, which stands for Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur, the program brings in successful business owners to talk with entrepreneurs about business and how to succeed.
“It is one of the best things we do as training,” he said, and new entrepreneurs hear what lessons the business owners learned as they established their businesses.
Besides hosting an event that provides a level of mentoring, it also allows networking opportunities.
Spencer said this year’s E2E event is tentatively scheduled for April 4 in the Small Business Success Center at the Bluefield Arts Center but more details will be released later.
• Also heard from Spencer that as of Monday, “the steel is up” at the Omnis Building Technologies construction site off I-77 at Exit 1.
“Weather has been an issue,” he said, but work is progressing on the $40 million,150,000-sq.-ft. facility that will manufacture revolutionary housing.
The company will eventually hire as many as 300 people with a starting wage of $30 an hour for production workers.
Spencer said hiring should begin at the end of the first quarter (late March) and a website will be set up for that purpose.
