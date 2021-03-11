CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said 168 COVID-related deaths across the state went unreported, about half coming from hospitals.
“There is no excuse for this,” he said after he learned of what happened just before his pandemic briefing Wednesday morning, calling the unreported deaths “totally unacceptable.”
“This is coming from people that passed away at home, this is coming from hospice, from our hospitals, from our nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and from our jail facilities,” he said. “Every single day that I come in front of you, I want to be 100 percent transparent and always tell you the truth. I promise you, this is totally unacceptable to me and I will dig, and push our people to dig in every way, to get to the very, very bottom of this.”
About 70 facilities all around the state were involved in not reporting the deaths to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The DHHR released a list of those facilities, with five unreported deaths in Mercer County: two at the Maples Nursing Home, two at Princeton Community Hospital and one at Mercer Nursing Home.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said it was mainly hospitals and nursing homes in 30 counties involved.
“They did not report the deaths according to our protocol…” she said. “We do understand there is a time lag with our system in the state. However, we have a protocol in place that is pretty easy to follow. We are very disappointed these facilities have not done this accurately.”
Amjad said they are now contacting each facility to talk to the infection control nurse as well as the physician involved.
“This is extremely unacceptable,” she said. “We are trying to find a way to hold people more accountable … hold their feet to the fire.”
Amjad said the question is why no one completed the death report, an important step in the protocol they knew had to be followed. Both a death certificate and death report were required, but the DHHR does not use the death certificate because it takes six to eight weeks to be processed and arrive while the death report is far quicker.
“We asked for a death report, a one-page report and it’s faster,” she said.
The mistakes were caught in a data match that “puts it all together.”
Although the mistakes occurred in December and January when the state was facing a surge in cases, “that is not an excuse,” she said. “It is not one we are going to take during that time.”
Amjad said it was “gut-wrenching” to see the number of unreported deaths.
The vast majority (84 percent) of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting, the DHHR reported.
“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, called the mistake “very disappointing.”
“We want to make sure we are actually tracking deaths and hospitalizations and other metrics to understand the impact of our strategies,” he said. “This is absolutely something that needs to be fixed right now.”
Justice said that on Friday he will read the gender, age and home county of each of the 168 victims to honor them as he has done all others.
The 168 brings the state COVID death toll to 2,498.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.