BLUEFIELD — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will not be held in Princeton on Saturday, contrary to what is advertised on the state Department of Health and Human Resources website.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said a clinic is being held today at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, but not on Saturday.
“Today is for first-time Pfizer vaccine administration (to those 65 and over) and is by appointment only,” he said. “We had 430 doses and all are being administered.”
Topping said as soon as the health department, which coordinates the clinics, learned of the 430 doses, people who had preregistered and were on the waiting list were notified and given an appointment.
A clinic was also held Thursday for second shots that completed the first round of Moderna doses for those 80 and older who initially showed up for the first shots a month ago.
Topping said that the state previously set up regional vaccine clinics, with one of those hubs in Mercer County, that served area counties.
But clinics are now in all 55 counties and operated by each county’s health department.
“Each county does their own thing now,” he said. “The state changed it.”
Topping said he does not know why the DHHR posted a Saturday clinic here.
