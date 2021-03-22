GRUNDY, Va. — The deadline to honor local Vietnam Veterans who died after returning home in an In Memory Honor Roll display at The Wall That Heals on display in Grundy in May 2021 has been extended to April 4, 2021.
Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have died each year due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD/suicide, cancer and other causes related to their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory program honors Vietnam veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died.
VVMF is accepting applications through April 4 for the 2021 In Memory program to be on display in Grundy. All veterans from Virginia honored through In Memory will have their photos and names on display as part of the Mobile Education Center exhibit when The Wall That Heals is in Grundy,Va., from May 6 to 9.
“We want to honor as many Vietnam veterans from Virginia as possible,” said Betty Compton, president of Riding It Forward Inc., host for The Wall That Heals in Grundy. “If your loved one served in Vietnam, returned home and later died – we want to be able to proudly display their name and photo in our community. We’re asking for the public’s help to identify eligible veterans and get their applications into VVMF by the deadline so their veteran can be a 2021 honoree and their name and photo can be on display in Grundy.”
There is no cost to have a veteran honored and the application process is simple, organizers said. To honor a loved one, people only need to complete a short application and submit the veteran’s DD214 showing their proof of service in Vietnam, a copy of their death certificate and two photographs. The application deadline to be included in the 2021 program to be featured in Grundy is April 4, 2021. Additional information on the In Memory program and the application form may be found at www.vvmf.org/in-memory-program.
In addition to The Wall That Heals display, having a veteran honored through In Memory includes:
• As part of the In Memory Honor Roll, an online personal remembrance page is created for each honoree with their photo and biographical information. Family members can share the page and leave remembrances about their loved one.
• An invitation to In Memory weekend in Washington, D.C., which includes a touching ceremony on the site of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where each honoree’s name is read aloud. Each applicant also receives a printed personal tribute certificate with their veteran’s photo(s).
The plaque on the grounds of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in Washington, D.C. that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 2004 and a replica plaque is part of The Wall That Heals exhibit. It reads: “In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.”
“The impact of the Vietnam War stretches far beyond the 58,279 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982 and manages The Wall That Heals and In Memory programs. “More than three million Americans served in Vietnam and an untold number of those who served have suffered from service-connected illnesses. No one knew that when the war ended, Vietnam veterans and their families would still be feeling the effects of their service more than 50 years later.”
“In Memory is our way to honor these Vietnam veterans for the sacrifices they made,” Knotts stated.
The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The May dates are the rescheduled dates set after the visit was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities. In April 1999, The Wall That Heals was on tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and was also in Canada in 2005, organizers said. The 2021 national The Wall That Heals tour is sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country.
Local platinum sponsors for the event include: Consolidated Steel, Inc.; J.A. Street Charitable Foundation; Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.; Tom and Linda Scott; Virginia Medical Respiratory Equipment Inc.; and West River Conveyors & Machinery Co.
For more information on The Wall That Heals visit to Grundy,Va., interested persons may visit the local group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheWallThat Heals2021Grundy.
