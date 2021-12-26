BLUEFIELD — Those who were hoping that the year 2021 would bring an end to the long and painful pandemic were certainly disappointed. However, not all of the news was bad in 2021, as the region saw a period of renewed economic development and business growth, a historic rebirth of a Bluefield landmark and a local educational renaissance on the collegiate level.
As the year comes to a close, the editorial board of the Daily Telegraph has selected the Top Ten Stories of 2021. The top local stories are:
1. Thousands sickened, more die, as pandemic disrupts life again in Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia:
The COVID-19 pandemic raged throughout much of 2021, including a Delta-fueled winter surge that sickened many across the region, while also pushing local hospital beds to the capacity. Mercer and Tazewell counties were among the two-hardest hit counties by the virus.
So far 196 deaths to date in Mercer County have been contributed to COVID-19. The region once again saw nursing home and school setting outbreaks in 2021, and vaccination rates — while steadily improving — are still low, particularly in Mercer County.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County currently stands at 464, which is low when compared to earlier in the year. Back in January, Mercer County had recorded as many as 1,700 active virus cases. Caseloads began to decline during the summer months, but were surging again by the fall.
As of last week, Princeton Community Hospital was once again at capacity with COVID-19 patients, PCH CEO Karen Bowling said.
While many have been sickened by the virus, thousands more have recovered.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, 10,110 people in Mercer County have recovered from the virus to date.
So far 31,320 people in Mercer County have received at least one dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The DHHR reports that 25,735 people in Mercer County have received both doses of their vaccine. So far only 8,494 people in Mercer County have received a booster shot, which is also now referred to as the third shot.
Mercer County has seen 855 break-through cases involving fully vaccinated individuals to date and 10 break-through deaths involving vaccinated individuals.
In McDowell County, 56 virus-related deaths have been reported to date. McDowell County is currently reporting 108 active virus cases.
Monroe County has seen 30 virus related deaths to date and 107 cases are currently considered active.
Statewide, a total of 1,092,815 West Virginians — 64.3 percent of the eligible population – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week..
In neighboring Virginia, Tazewell County has reported 121 deaths to date with 6,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Buchanan County has reported 84 virus deaths to date with 3,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bland County has seen 18 deaths so far and 1,165 confirmed cases of the virus. Giles County has reported 35 deaths and 2,545 confirmed case of the virus.
In Virginia, health officials do not provide data on active case totals or recoveries.
All indications currently point to the pandemic continuing well into early 2022.
2. A big year for new business growth in the region:
The year 2021 proved to be an economic development boon for the region.
A number of new business announcements were made throughout the year. They included the opening of Gabes and Goodwill, which brought the old Bluefield Kmart back to life in early 2021; the opening of the Envision Center in downtown Bluefield, Va., which includes The Grind, the Lady Project Salon and Academy and Axe to Grind; the opening of the new Southwest Virginia Community College satellite campus in Bluefield, Va.; the new three-phase project from ESC Brands that is currently underway at the former Hill’s Department Store at the Blue Prince Plaza; the arrival of Bruneaux Bait at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park; the opening of the new True Value hardware store at the former Save-A-Lot site in Brushfork; the long-awaited start of construction on the new $2.7 million transfer station project on Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield; the acquisition of the former Magic Mart distribution center site in Bluefield, Va. by KTI LTD; and the announcement that Blue Star NBR, LLC and Blue Star-AGI, Inc., a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations, would be moving into the Progress Park in Wythe County creating 2,500 new jobs for the region.
Construction also got underway in late 2021 on a large-scale fish farm project for the region. The Tazewell County-based facility, often referred to as Project Jonah, will produce 20,000 tons of salmon per year when it is opened for a global market while creating more than 200 new jobs locally.
Pure Salmon, an international aquaculture company based in Abu Dhabi, is constructing the more than 750,000 square-foot facility near Richlands. The $228 million project, when completed, will be the world’s largest vertically integrated aquaculture facility, according to the company.
New schools also were announced in 2021.
The Mercer County Board of Education learned in April that it would receive $9.6 million in West Virginia School Building Authority funding to construct a new elementary school which will replace aging schools in Brushfork and Bluewell.
The new school will be located along 30 acres of land on Route 20, and will be located about two miles away from the existing Bluewell Elementary and Brushfork Elementary schools.
The McDowell County Board of Education also learned in late 2021 that it would receive $15 million in West Virginia State School Building Authority funding to build a new school in Welch that will replace elementary schools in Kimball, Fall River and Welch.
Plans call for building the new consolidated school on a 350-acre site near Mount View High School in Welch. The funding award will be allocated over a two-year period with the school system receiving $7.5 million for fiscal-year 2022 and an additional $7.5 million during the fiscal year 2023 funding cycle.
3. More turmoil at the Mercer County Health Department:
After experiencing upheaval in 2020, the Mercer County Health Department once again saw controversy in 2021, resulting in the resignation of its administrator.
Roger Topping, who was a board of health member last year, was named administrator after the retirement of the former administrator, which followed on the heels of criticism of how the health department was handling the pandemic during early 2020.
The medical director as well as the board of health chair also resigned.
For most of 2021, the health department was sailing along, holding vaccine clinics and drive-through COVID testing as well as performing all the other many, and demanding, services the staff performs.
But that changed, and changed quickly, in early November when it was learned that during the first vaccine clinic to administer the Moderna booster, which was held on Oct. 28, the wrong dosages were administered to about 200 residents.
Rather than the recommended half dose for the booster, people received a full dose.
Although medical experts said the full dose should not cause any problems (and no reports of any serious adverse reactions have surfaced), the mistake drew attention on a statewide level and resulted in the department’s vaccine clinics being placed on a “temporary hold.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said when the issue first came to light on Nov. 5 all health care professionals should have known the proper dosage to be administered and anyone could have easily googled it, calling such an oversight “lazy and dumb.”
Amjad placed the hold until a team from her office could visit the health department, assess the situation, and make any needed recommendations on how to prevent a mistake from happening again.
She said the hold was not “punitive,” just a means to make any needed changes, adding that being placed on hold happens at health departments any time an issue surfaces that needs to be corrected.
Although similar mistakes were made at two other counties in the state and they also were placed on hold, Mercer County was the one initially criticized directly.
Topping took responsibility for the mistake.
“We made a mistake,” Topping said. “We erred, and we are owning up to that. We are sorry it happened. But we thought we were doing what we were supposed to do. To my knowledge, we never received a memo that was directing us to use half of the full dose.”
But Amjad said doses should never be given without making sure it is the correct amount.
“The vials are all the same,” she said, “so you have to know the dose ... It’s common sense...”
People need to have confidence in their health care providers and know when they get a vaccine it is the right dose, Amjad said, and that was especially true at that time with the rollout of the vaccines for the 5 to 11 year-old group. This age group receives one-third of an adult Pfizer dose.
In the aftermath of the incident, Topping resigned and the board of health accepted his resignation during a special called meeting on Nov. 9.
On that same day, board member Stacey Hicks said the state sent three people who spent most of the morning at the health department looking at procedures and protocol.
“They will give their report to their superiors,” he said, and the health department will follow whatever recommendations are made, making a “determination of where we go from here.”
Hicks said the health department has taken care of the community during the pandemic, administered about 50,000 vaccinations and “saved countless lives in Mercer County.”
“A mistake was made,” he said. “We are very sorry. We will do everything in our power to make sure no mistakes happen in the future. We want to build confidence of the citizens of Mercer County back into the Mercer County Health Department.”
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said employees of the department have worked hard, standing in the cold (for testing and giving vaccinations), giving “110 percent.”
Bonnie Allen, Public Health Registered Nurse and vaccine coordinator, was appointed to serve as interim administrator.
The report from the state was finally received and staff members received online training to be updated and certified in several areas, including vaccine administration, vaccines for children, vaccine storage and handling, written temperature excursion policy and procedures, and calibrated digital data loggers.
After that was completed, the health department was cleared to resume vaccine clinics in early December.
A search continues for an administrator.
Hicks said the position is being advertised through the state.
4. A big year for Bluefield State College as dorm construction begins, football returns:
Bluefield State College has seen a phenomenal year, including the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years, the return of football after more than 40 years and a growing enrollment after years of decline.
A few years ago, the college was in turmoil as enrollment had dropped drastically and pressure was on to replace the leadership at the historic college, designated as an Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU).
But with new members of the BSC Board of Governors and a new president, the college has seen unprecedented growth and expansion during the last two years, much of it culminating in 2021.
Robin Capehart, who took over the reins of the college as interim president in January 2019, said during his State of the College address recently that when he arrived, “We found a situation in which the horizon of this campus failed to reach beyond the next day.”
“At that time, decision making was dominated more by surviving — than thriving,” he said. “Fiscal decisions were made on a day-to-day basis. The college didn’t have a budget much less a discussion on spending and our priorities.”
Those issues led to a November 2019 meeting about where to go from there, especially as some state legislators were discussing possibly closing the college.
Capehart said that he learned after the meeting that many were convinced that “our purpose in calling such a meeting was to announce substantial layoffs that would lead to a closing of the college. Believe me, there are many in Charleston who had determined that we needed to do just that.”
Capehart said the college had fundamental on-going problems that included:
• Enrollment had declined 40 percent in the previous eight years.
• The freshman class enrollment was down 45 percent.
• The college was failing to retain nearly half of the students from their freshman to sophomore years.
• Ranks of the classified staff had been decimated, losing over 30 percent of those personnel.
The downward spiral of enrollment had a “devastating impact on the financial condition of Bluefield State,” he said, making it the most financially distressed college in the state and “dire enough to warrant closing.”
But Capehart said the philosophy was to not retreat or just survive, “but to thrive – and to become a destination college for all those seeking a high-quality education.”
Despite the problems, a strong foundation was still in place, he said, including high demand programs, a high quality staff, a supportive community, alumni and benefactors who want to see success, and a board of governors “whose vision and energy inspires and directs.”
“Since that time, we’ve employed several strategies that are built upon this foundation and are aimed at improving our enrollment.”
The list of those ambitious strategies is a long one, with the return of on-campus housing in over 50 years a major priority.
The former Bluefield Regional Medical Center is now part of the BSC campus after the college purchased it for one dollar from Princeton Community Hospital – 63 acres of flat ground in the middle of Bluefield with a 300,000-sq.-ft. building in excellent shape – with a total value well in excess of $50 million.
The facility already is housing students and the college’s health science programs will move there. About 180 students moved in this year, bringing the on-campus housing back and fulfilling a major goal.
The PCH Bluefield Emergency Department remains open and a separate entity from the rest of the facility owned by BSC.
But work on more on-campus housing started as well. Four “quads” that house 30 students each near the student center on campus are also in the works, with construction of the first quad already under way.
Not only that, the college used CARES Act funding to added 13 new sports programs including bringing back football for the first time in 40 years, helping create a more “robust campus life.”
Marketing has also kicked into full gear.
“As a result of these efforts, we experienced a slight 1 percent increase in enrollment for the fall of 2020 – small, but we had stopped the slide and was one of only three colleges in the state to have such an increase,” he said. “This semester (fall 2021), we are welcoming a freshman class of nearly 600 students which is 45 percent of our total enrollment. Our increase of 8 percent increase in total overall enrollment allows Bluefield State to make the claim that we are — now — the fastest growing college in West Virginia.”
Another improvement has been the diversity of students.
“As a proud HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), we are also excited to note that nearly one-third of our freshman class are minority students with one-fourth being African-Americans — the largest since the 1960s,” Capehart said. “Overall, our enrollment of minority and African-American students has risen from 3 percent three years ago to nearly 22 percent today.”
Students from many more states and countries are also coming to BSC.
“Last year, we had students from only eight states,” he said. “This year we have students from 33 different states and 15 foreign countries. In fact, we had applications from 49 states and the District of Columbia.”
5. The Granada Theater is reborn in Bluefield:
History was made in Bluefield in 2021 with the renovation and reopening of the Granada Theater.
An almost 10-year project, the more than $3 million needed was raised and on Aug. 28 the first movies were screened since 1978 and on Dec. 4 the first live stage performance was presented in many decades.
The Granada was the only remaining theater in Bluefield and after sitting idle for many years was on the verge of deteriorating to the point restoration may not have been possible.
But because of an idea by residents Skip Crane and Sarah Helmadollar, and a group Bluefield residents who followed up on the idea, all came together in 2012 to embark on a journey to restore a piece of the city’s history.
They knew the project would not be easy, and expensive, but they persevered.
The Granada Theater, located on Commerce Street, opened its doors on Jan. 2, 1928, when only silent movies were being filmed, and provided entertainment to countless area residents for about 50 years before closing its doors for films in the late 1970s.
It was also constructed with a stage for many live performances.
Crane, one of the group who formed the Bluefield Preservation Society to begin the restoration project, said the first move shown was a western, “Rose of the Golden West,” starring Mary Astor and Gilbert Roland.
Not only did the theater entertain with movies and create memories for generations of residents, it also was a place visited by many celebrities in its heyday, including the British Oscar-winning actress Greer Garson, Tommy Dorsey and his band.
Spanky and the Gang visited and filmed a show using about 100 local kids and the Three Stooges made an appearance.
Doris Kantor, BPS board member, said Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby visited the city.
Bluefield was known as the “Little New York” in the 1930s and 1940s, Crane said, a train stopover between major cities in the Northeast, Midwest and the South.
In the 1934 Clark Gable movie, “Red Dust,” Jean Harlow tells Mary Astor she once lived in Bluefield, W.Va. and asked Astor’s character if she had been to Bluefield.
“Red Dust” was one of two Mary Astor films that was shown on opening night Aug. 28 along with the classic film noir, “The Maltese Falcon,” starring Humphrey Bogart.
At one time, the Granada was one of four theaters in Bluefield, and is the only that survived.
The other historic theater was the Colonial on Princeton Avenue, but it had to be demolished in 2009 after the collapse of the contiguous Milner-Matz Hotel damaged it beyond repair, so that piece of history was gone forever.
The Skyway Drive-in in Brushfork and the State, also on Commerce Street, are long gone.
Julie Hurley, vice president of the BPS, said the group did not want to see the Granada meet the same fate.
“It is vital we do not lose that part of our history, our culture,” she said.
Hurley said the theater fell into disrepair through neglect in recent years and part of the ceiling and wall was damaged after copper thieves left a hatch open on the roof and water came in. A plaster relief will have to be replicated because of the leaking.
But the “bones” were there, she said, and Bill Huber, a Marion architect who restored the old theater there, came on board to help out.
When the group, which also includes President Debra Ammar and Gail Satterfield, formed in 2012, one of the first steps was to make sure they acquired the building then achieve a charitable organization status (501 3-C) to start the process of applying for state and federal tax credits and for grants related to the work at the Granada.
One of the goals is to show many movies, Hurley said, including classics, foreign films, a variety that will appeal to everyone. Live musical and comedy performances will also be on the stage, including dinner theater, with the second floor filled with tables and a catering kitchen.
The theater seats about 500 on the main floor.
Since it opened, many classics have been screened as well as children’s movies and holiday films.
The Granada was the only theater in the area to have sloping behind the main seating area that provided seats in more of an amphitheater style for moviegoer. That has been retained, along with much of the original style.
A state-of-the-art sound system is included.
In the balcony area, on what is basically the second and third floors, tables can be set up with a kitchen and restrooms.
“People can come to a dinner theater production and just sit in the balcony where they have eaten and watch or go to seats on the first floor,” Crane said.
But the upper two levels will remain in the architectural design of the theater everyone remembers, Hurley said, which is a strict requirement going through government channels for grants and tax credits when preserving historic structures.
The main level looks the same as it once did.
Here is a the description of the Granada included with the 1986 application on the National Register of Historic Places Inventory:
“Originally built at the height of the silent film era as a “Theme Theater”, in pseudo-Moorish style, a form very popular in that period. It is basically a Renaissance Revival building with Art Deco embellishments that date to the late 1930’s era. It is a two story flat brick building. Paired arches flank the large central marque. The arches are limestone veneer, embellished with carvings common to theater buildings of the time. The Marque is an Art Deco feature. The three windows over the marque are multi-paned metal with half columns with Corinthian caps and banded fluting.”
6. Federal stimulus dollars flow into the region:
County, city and town officials continue to work on the details of how a windfall of federal funding will be spent.
The money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan passed by Congress in March.
All municipalities started receiving money in 2021 aimed at helping out in the aftermath of revenue losses due to the pandemic, especially during 2020, as well as rebuilding economies on local levels.
Mercer County will receive a total of $11.4 million; McDowell County, $3.4 million; and Monroe County, $2.6 million.
Bluefield will get $4.2 million; Princeton, $2.36 million; Athens $370,000; Bramwell $140,000; Matoaka, $80,000; and Oakvale, $50,000.
In McDowell County, they will receive:
• Welch, $680,000
• Gary, $330,000
• War, $290,000
• Davy, $140,000
• Northfork, $130,000
• Bradshaw, $110,000
• Iaeger, $100,000
• Keystone, $90,000
• Anawalt, $70,000
• Kimball, $60,000.
Monroe County:
• Peterstown, $260,000
• Union, $220,000.
In Virginia, Tazewell County will receive $7.8 million; Bland County, $1.2 million, Buchanan County, $4 million; and Giles County, $3.2 million.
The first half of the money has either already been distributed or is in the process, with the second half coming next year.
All the money must be spent in a way that follows federal guidelines, though, and that has been an ongoing conversation with state officials to make sure any projects being considered fall under those guidelines.
The primary focus has been infrastructure, but guidelines cover a larger range of projects, especially in the wake of the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill which will also bring dollars for water and broadband work.
Municipalities have also been busy seeking input from residents about the best use of the money.
For example, the City of Bluefield developed a survey for residents and will hold a town hall to discuss possibilities.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the city is trying get ideas from “everybody, every street, every block, every part of Bluefield, the recommendations of where that money should go and how it should be used.”
Marson said the city needs to be “smart and strategic about it” and also pursue additional funding that will be available.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the county is taking its time on any decisions about where to spend the money and projects should be coordinated on a local and regional basis.
“What one county does impacts another,” he said. “Municipalities need to work with counties to solve true core needs.”
More money will also be available from other sources.
“With the other funds from the state and … bipartisan infrastructure plan, we need to see how all things play out,” he said. “We have until the end of 2024 to allocate the monies and the end of 2026 to spend it. You will see progress soon and we will involve the public in every step of the way.”
Puckett said partnerships are the key and these funds “will revolutionize how we prepare our communities for the next generation. Things we do in the next three years need to be felt positively into the next 30.”
The goal, he said, is to maximize the long-term value of the work that will be done with the money and what benefits the most people.
“I think we have a chance to at doing some things that are really good,” he said. “We don’t have to hurry. We can take our time and evaluate the long-term impact.”
7. Virginia goes red in a stunning rebuke to President Joe Biden:
For more than a decade, the Commonwealth of Virginia was considered safe territory for Democrats, who controlled the governor’s office, the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate. However, all of that changed in 2021.
When polls earlier in the year suggested a shifting political landscape in once reliably blue Virginia, the state’s governor’s race — once assumed an easy victory for Democrat Terry McAuliffe over Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin — suddenly became a high-profile contest.
While most political pundits still predicted a win for McAuliffe, additional polls suggested the race would be close. However, few expected a red wave, which is what occurred on Nov. 2.
President Joe Biden, who easily won Virginia a year ago, had become unpopular in the Commonwealth just a year later, and his unpopularity proved to be a drag for Democratic candidates across the state.
Virginia’s unexpected red wave also was fueled by strong voter turn-out in Southwest Virginia where residents came out in droves in support of Youngkin and the Republican ticket. This included a deluge of voters in Virginia communities bordering West Virginia, who flooded local polling precincts in support of Youngkin.
The end result was a Republican sweep of Virginia — an outcome few could have predicted only months ago.
Youngkin won the governor’s race, becoming the first Republican to hold the governor’s office in Virginia in 12 years. Republican Winsome Sears won the lieutenant governor’s race and Republican Jason Miyares won the attorney general’s race.
Furthermore, Republicans wrestled away control of the Virginia House of Delegates from Democrats on Nov. 2, an outcome few expected possible. While several races were close — leading to two recounts requested by Democrats — those recounts produced the same result — a Republican victory.
The GOP will have a 52-48 majority in the House when the General Assembly’s 2022 session begins early next year.
Democrats still control the Virginia Senate, which wasn’t up for grabs in November by a smaller 21-19 majority. Republicans will have a chance next November at taking majority control of that legislative chamber too.
Locally, Republican Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield was easily re-elected to the heavily red 3rd Delegate District. Back in March, Republican Travis Hackworth easily won a special election in the 38th Senatorial District, defeating Democrat Laurie Buchwald by a wide margin.
The 38th Senatorial District covers much of the Southwest Virginia region, an area that is heavily Republican.
8. Work on the Grant Street Bridge replacement project is slowed again:
With optimism at a high level when a more than $8 million bid was awarded early in 2021 to replace the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, little work has been done on the 312-ft. span since then.
The bridge, built in 1941, links the North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area but was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
Impacted residents, who have had to use a circuitous and potentially hazardous route since then, banded with city officials to try to find a solution, but eventually needed the help of the state, and Gov. Jim Justice, to obtain the $10 million total cost to replace the bridge since repairing it was not feasible.
Of the total project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Justice visited Bluefield to make the announcement about the money in October 2020 and the project, which is being overseen by the state Department of Highways, was put on a “fast track” status with plans of being finished by the end of this year.
However, it has been a complicated project because the bridge crosses over the tracks belonging to Norfolk Southern, which also technically owned the bridge before agreeing to basically give it to the city along with $500,000 to help with the project.
Upkeep of the bridge had been shared by the railroad and the city.
Work on demolishing and reconstructing the bridge depends on Norfolk Southern clearing the way for the work since any tracks directly below the work must be closed.
So far, only a small section of the bridge on the north side has been dismantled, but that is because no tracks are under that portion.
Work has been at a virtual standstill for months and city engineer Kerry Stauffer said at a December city board meeting the company doing demolition and construction, Brayman Construction, is waiting on Norfolk Southern to give the green light for any further work.
Stauffer said the railroad has to go through an in-house permitting process, and that is the delay.
“Norfolk Southern has been very difficult to work with,” he said.
“The DOH (state Department of Highways) is frustrated with the process as well with the lack of cooperation with the railroad,” Mayor Ron Martin said, adding that delays may push the cost up.
“It is an inconvenience for them,” Stauffer said, referring to the NS. “We have to make sure they know they agreed to this process. We are doing all we can do at this level.”
Stauffer said the North Side residents have “been waiting for this for a long time.”
Joe Pack, the DOH District 10 engineer/manager, said earlier this year he does not expect the bridge to be finished until well into next year.
Pack said it is a “meticulous” process and the original goal of finishing it this year could not be met.
It will take awhile,” he said. “I think it’s 140 or 150 working days to demo that bridge simply because we have to take it down piece by piece so we don’t infringe upon the railroad.”
Norfolk Southern tracks run beneath the bridge and any work must be coordinated with the NS schedule.
“It’s not like where you can set some dynamite blast and the bridge is gone,” he said. “It is all staged. It is one piece at a time…”
Pack said the work must be done carefully to avoid something falling onto active tracks, “and we’ve got a major problem.”
“It is a precise operation that has to be planned and the process has to be a little slower than what it would normally be,” he said. “Actually, the demo takes longer than the construction because the construction is going back in the exact same footprint. That is why we have to remove everything then start building a new bridge.”
Pack said because of various delays and the time required to disassemble the bridge, the estimated completion date has been extended.
“I think it’s a total of 300 working days,” he said. “We’re probably looking at late summer, early fall of next year.”
9. Horrific flooding ravages Hurley, Va., flood victims are denied individual assistance from FEMA:
A Southwest Virginia community that was devastated by a major flood last August is still working to recover from the events of that day.
A flash flood struck the Guesses Fork Road area of Buchanan County, Va. on Aug. 30, causing one death and destroying at least 34 homes while damaging many others. Power and water utilities were severed. Later estimates put the number of destroyed or damaged homes at about 200.
Residents are still dealing with the flood’s aftermath and agencies like the United Way of Southwest Virginia is still raising funds to assist them.
Swift water rescue crews and first responders across the region rushed to render assistance after the flood struck. Volunteers from across the region converged on the Guesses Fork area as the water receded and residents started assessing their losses. The sounds of chainsaws and heavy equipment became commonplace as work to clear the debris got underway.
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins of the Knox District said that the Aug. 30 disaster was not the first time heavy rains had flooded the area, but it was the worst.
“As you know, we got flooded back in 2002, which was horrific at that time throughout the district,” Adkins said at the Hurley Community Center as volunteers distributed relief supplies. “The damage on Guesses Fork, particularly this flood, is 10 times worse than that of 2002. We have lost around 35 or 36 homes completely.”
Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management and the Southwest Virginia Hazards Incident Management Team coordinated relief efforts at the center as donations of water, food, cleaning supplies, tools and other items were stockpiled. The American Red Cross and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office also arrived to assist with the relief effort along with church groups like God’s Rock Stars out of Richlands, Va.
The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), which raises funds for the repair and rebuilding of homes affected by the Aug. 30 flooding, is working with local and state officials, volunteer groups and nonprofit organizations to maximize the positive impact of the donations raised so far. The fundraising effort is far from over, according to officials with the United Way of Southwest Virginia.
In early November, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Virginia’s request for help in repairing and rebuilding homes that were destroyed or damaged by the heavy flooding. In a letter dated Oct. 29 to Gov. Ralph Northam, FEMA said the disaster lacked “severity and magnitude.”
FEMA initially responded to Virginia’s request for a Declaration of Major Emergency in Hurley on Oct. 26 by authorizing public assistance for the governments of Buchanan County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to repair roads and other public infrastructure and to develop mitigation plans for future disasters. FEMA, however, denied assistance to individuals and families in Hurley.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal FEMA’s decision.
In early December, Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said that he planned to file legislation for a new flood relief program. This program would be paid for by a small percentage of auction proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The fund would be administered by the Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and used to make payments to private property owners whose property is destroyed or damaged by a flood for which the president declares a major disaster under the federal Stafford Act.
“The FEMA decision has been appealed and I am hopeful an award will be made, but unfortunately FEMA can only award up to $36,000 for private assistance claims and it is expected the awards would be much lower if approved,” Morefield stated. “This is unacceptable and would have little impact on providing victims with the resources needed to rebuild or repair their homes. Almost all property owners were denied insurance claims. The proposed legislation I am introducing would potentially pay for the complete rebuild and repair of private property. I am confident that many of my colleagues will support this legislation. We must do more than just provide simple words of encouragement because at this point the victims of Hurley have no hope. We must find a solution that will help victims for decades to come. Especially those residing in our most distressed localities.”
Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, also said families in Hurley still need assistance.
“My heart breaks for the people of this community and it is difficult to sleep at night knowing that many of these families have no hope of rebuilding or repairing their homes,” Hackworth said. “So many individuals and organizations from around the Commonwealth and beyond have donated their time and resources to help the victims. We are very grateful, but ultimately we must do something on a large scale. Until their homes are rebuilt and repaired the victims of the flood will not be made whole. I am looking forward to doing everything within my power to make this community whole again and ensuring that future victims across the Commonwealth will always have hope.”
Contributions for flood relief efforts continued to arrive as residents worked to get their homes and lives back in order.
Buchanan General Hospital donated $20,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Hurley Long Term Relief Fund in a ceremony at the hospital. The Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund is managed by the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in which United Way of Southwest Virginia is fiscal agent.
By Dec. 17, a United Way of Southwest Virginia fundraising campaign to help Hurley’s flood victims received a boost as donors from across the region completed the match for a $100,000 challenge grant, bringing $200,000 to the long-term relief effort.
The grant, from the Knoxville, Tenn.-based Thompson Charitable Foundation, along with the matching donations from individuals, put the Hurley Relief Fund close to its minimum goal of $500,000 raised, United Way officials said then. The United Way of Southwest Virginia had raised $452,543 by that time.
Jeff Mansour, program director for The Thompson Charitable Foundation said the contributions will help Hurley’s flood victims.
“Our board was deeply touched by the stories of both hurt and hope from the Hurley flood victims.” Mansour said. “We wanted to provide funding to help, but also to encourage the generosity of others as efforts shift to long range recovery.”
10. Bluefield College becomes Bluefield University:
When Aug.18 arrived this year, a special announcement was made and two special songs were played at a Tazewell County, Va. college’s campus.
The Bluefield College Alma Mater was performed for the last time, and the Bluefield University Alma Mater was performed for the first time.
Dr. David Olive, president of the institution of higher learning which became Bluefield University that day, joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Todd Asbury in making the announcement. The historic change was made during the President’s Convocation and the ceremonial beginning of the institution’s centennial celebration.
“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” Olive told the audience then. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”
Asbury appointed an eight-person brand strategy team which consisted of trustees, a member of the alumni association board of directors, and two staff members. Those individuals were Todd Asbury, Joshua Cline, Julie Johnson, Rev. Dr. Chris Lawson, Dr. David Olive, Dr. John Rocovich, Sara Rutherford, and Lamont Woods. The team worked in collaboration with two marketing firms in obtaining research to guide the board in its decision.
Olive said the brand strategy team surveyed two groups with several name options that had been suggested, including keeping college in the name. One group consisted of alumni and donors, and the other group consisted of current students and recent graduates. Both groups selected Bluefield University as their first preference. The Board of Trustees received a report from the brand strategy team at its spring 2021 meeting.
The Board of Trustees met in special session in June 2021 to approve the new name Bluefield University. It was suggested by Olive that the new name be revealed at the President’s Convocation, marking the first day of the fall term and the start of the institution’s centennial year.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution.” said Asbury. “The board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century. We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright, purposeful, and blessed future.”
Olive told the audience that the transition to a university reflects the institution’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing servant-leaders.
“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, the Board of Trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” he stated then. “It reflects the future trajectory of the institution as we prepare for the next century of Christian higher education.”
In 2013, what was then Bluefield College launched its inaugural master’s degree program, an online masters of arts in education (MAEd) curriculum for licensed teachers to improve their practice, achieve career goals, and increase earning power while still working full time in the classroom. In 2018, a new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS) degree was introduced and offered in partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg, Va.
Its purpose is to assist students in gaining acceptance into a medical school or other health care programs through a nine-month, 35-credit hour, face-to-face delivery program. The program places an emphasis on biomedical coursework, research experience, field study, as well as seminars in professional development, according to the university.
In March 2020, the Board of Trustees voted to further align the institution with the VCOM family of schools by joining its education consortium and expanding opportunities in the health sciences. In January 2021, the agreement between the two institutions was finalized. Within the partnership, the university will seek to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the health care field.
Olive also announced the launch of the Go Further Campaign, the centennial campaign for Bluefield University. The comprehensive campaign’s $18 million goal will aid the institution in meeting its strategic plan goals and specific outcomes. Olive said the campaign will be the largest in the institution’s history as authorized by the Board of Trustees upon recommendation from the campaign cabinet.
The campaign focuses on three areas. First, helping students go further through scholarships, both endowed and annual. Second, to enhance facilities to go further through the completion of the third floor of the Science Center and the visioning for South Campus Development for growing athletic programs. and third, investing in academics to go further in academic program support and faculty enrichment opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.