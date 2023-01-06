After two weeks of setting up the formation of the town of Bramwell, we now focus on the start of the incorporated town itself.
The initial survey of the land grant set aside a residential section on the horseshoe bend of the Bluestone River between Freeman and Cooper. It was three and nine tenths miles in length. The three settlements were incorporated into one town in 1888.
The middle section was already named Bramwell after and by its first postmaster Joseph H. Bramwell. He was a New York-born realtor who served when the post office was established on August 14, 1885 until May 18, 1886. Cooper and Freeman already had post offices, making Bramwell the only town to have three post offices within municipal limits.
In addition to the three post offices, there were three train stations and a freight station on Simmons Creek. The Freeman depot was Simmons station. The community also annexed Spicertown, Rameytown and Shinbriar.
Frame houses were built in the early days. The oldest on Main Street was sold by C.H. Duhring to Dr. R.M. McGuffin in 1885. It boasted the first indoor plumbing in town and a free-standing shower. The well house was equipped with a windmill to help supply the water The home also had speaker tunes for communication from his bedroom to late callers.
McGuffin became physician and surgeon for the Flat Top Mining District. He later took in Alexander Irving, D.P. Crockett and J.W. English as associate physicians to serve the Cooper Goodwill and Bramwell areas. By 1899, they had a large “company” practice.
Reportedly the McGuffin house is still haunted by the ghost of Dr. McGuffin.
The first dentist and pharmacist in town was Dr. Percy John McElrath. He was born in 1870 in Giles County, Va and was educated at the University of Maryland with degrees in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy. He established practices in Bramwell, Bluefield and Pocahontas, Va.
In 1899, he built an office/residence on Main Street, a brick three-story building with his office in a separate wing. In that wing, there was a reception area and a practice area, He and his wife had five children. In 1911, he published a medical research book, “The Key To Sex Control” which proposed concepts 50 years ahead of its time which were later widely adopted.
McElrath later volunteered his services to the Army at the advent of World War I. The Army proposed he stay stateside and take over a younger doctor’s practice to free them up for active duty. He moved to Pierce, WV and remained there until the Armistice was signed. Afterward, he returned to town to practice medicine. His home served his family until the passing of his youngest daughter, Elizabeth.
Several other doctors made their homes on Main Street such as Whitman, Massey, Cecil, McNeer, Kirk, Tanner and Luttrell. It became known as “Doctors Row.”
We’ll pick up with the story of the Bank of Bramwell next time. The source of the article is Louise Stoker’s article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.