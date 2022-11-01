BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Sanders House in Bluefield, Virginia is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar, and this is first time in two years that the event has taken place since 2019 after it took a small hiatus due to the pandemic.
The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“The event was started in 2015 as a fundraiser for the Sanders House for historic preservation, repairs, or anything we may need to keep things going,” said Terri Kammer, a Sanders House volunteer.
According to a press release sent by Kammer, they are expecting more than 30 vendors, artists, and crafters to attend and set up booths.
“There will be baked goods, handmade wreaths and jewelry, pottery, tie-dyed t-shirts, soaps and lotions, candles, wood crafts, boutique clothing, Christmas ornaments, and more,” said Kammer. “All rooms and outside buildings will be occupied by vendors along with a large tent that we’ll have set up and vendors bringing their own tents.”
The majority of the vendors are locals from southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, and along with these goods, local honey will also be for sale.
The event will also include a Kritter Kreation Station where kids will be able to stuff their own stuffed animals.
“We are so excited to be able to host this event again not only to help the vendors, but also so the visitors get the opportunity to shop locally and just enjoy a fun event,” said Kammer.
Admission into the Bazaar will be $5 to adults and will be free to those who are ages 18 and under.
All of the funds raised by admission sales will go to projects ongoing at the Sanders House just like the previous years.
For more information on the event, contact Terri Kammer at terrikammer1960@icloud.com or 276-245-3029.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.