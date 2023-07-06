BLUEFIELD, Va. — New life came to a downtown storefront Wednesday when a new business opened its doors for the first time and started serving coffee, homemade pastries, sandwiches and more.
The Roasted Bean, Coffee Shop, Pastries & Eatery was busy when its doors opened in downtown Bluefield, Va., Owner Larry Kinzer lives in Princeton, but many members of his family live in the Bluefield area, and some of them are now working at The Roasted Bean. His grandson, Trevor Rose, is the coffee shop’s “high tech guy.”
“This is the first day. We’ve had a few glitches in the system. I’ve got my high tech guys on it and they’re staying all day long working with us,” Kinzer said.
An Air Force veteran, Kinzer is also an associate minister at Melrose Community Church on the Athens Road. Working with churches and their public functions led to him opening The Roasted Bean.
“Well, it’s mainly a dream of mine,” he said. “I’m a minister also, so I’ve always baked for all the churches I belonged to, so I’d feed them at Bible studies and special events; and everybody said ‘Why don’t you sell this?’ I never have, and I was in town one day and I saw this place was closed, so the Lord blessed me and we were able to open it up.”
Kinzer approached the Town of Bluefield about acquiring the space, which was once occupied by The Grind coffee shop.
“Working with Bluefield, Va., is a blessing. They’ve been very, very easy to work with,” he said. “I’m leasing (the storefront) from the town.”
Renovations and remodeling were started in early February. People learned about the future coffee shop and waited for it to open. The last task was to get the air conditioning working, he said. The Roasted Bean has internet service, too, because local college students like being able to work on assignments, he said.
“The public has really reached out to us and been so, so nice to us, patiently waiting, but when you have contractors, it’s never quick,” Kinzer said. “When you start opening up things, there’s things that surprise you. We’ve got the first day jitters and we’re about to get that out of the way, I hope.”
A variety of coffees, teas, milkshakes and more were being served. The front counter was full of donuts, cookies and other pastries plus there were pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls, and they were all baked early Wednesday morning.
“I make it. I was in there at 3 o’clock this morning baking now,” he said. “It takes a while to make those things. That’s the reason why my donuts are never exactly the same. It’s according to what the day’s like and how they come out. They’re always good. They’re yeast-rise donuts.”
More than pastries are baked at The Roast Bean, he added.
“All of our sandwich buns are yeast-rise roll recipe and we use them for our hamburgers and our sandwiches,” Kinzer said. “And then we have croissants. Now we do buy the croissants at Sam’s Club and we put the homemade chicken salad and the tuna salad on those, so most everything we have here is homemade.”
Both breakfast and lunch are served.
“We have biscuits and gravy. We have an egg platter, hash rounds. We have enough. We have hamburgers and cheese burgers,” Kinzer said. “We try to have enough. And then we have a healthy eats section where we have some organic stuff. We had some healthy morning muffins out there this morning and then we have some energy bites which are made with organic oatmeal and cran raisins and nuts and a variety of other stuff. It’s actually a good start to the day and it doesn’t fill you up and make you feel bad. And then we have egg bites that we have on the menu. If they want to grab a couple of egg bites and go, it’s pretty quick.”
The public reception was good for The Roasted Bean’s first day.
“We look forward to it and I think it’s a great place,” Kinzer said. “I mean, the traffic is great and our hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and we’re closed on Sundays.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.