ELKHORN — A substantial home built more than a century ago by a cousin of President Abraham Lincoln is now an historic showpiece where people can dine in comfort and see performances that share the unique stories of the families that played major roles in coalfield and McDowell County history.
The John J. Lincoln House in Elkhorn, also known as The Oaks at Elkhorn Station, is a 123-year-old home that has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Plaques announcing that fact greet visitors along with unofficial greeter Bo the Labradoodle. Michelle Cook, who owns the dinner theater with husband Stephen Cook, sat down in the kitchen and recalled how the home came to be built in McDowell County.
“In 1890, John J. Lincoln, who was a coal baron, came to McDowell County with some friends,” she said. “He was very young at that point. He didn’t know what the hoopla was about. Mr. Lincoln came here with some friends. At that point, the railroad only came to Elkhorn. It was new and it just came to Elkhorn.”
Lincoln wanted to see how many people were moving to Elkhorn and why they were moving there.
“Just curiosity brought him, but he fell in love with the place and that kept him,” Cook said. “So he went home. He got married and finished his engineering degree, and he came back and started building the house in 1890. In 1900, it was completed and he and his wife came and moved in then; and Mr. Lincoln was quite the legend and left a quite a name for himself in this community as he began to work in the coal and rail industries.”
Lincoln gave more to the coal community than an impressive house. He also worked to improve the local quality of life for the people who worked for him. These efforts extended to his employees’ spiritual needs.
“He was a very religious man, so churches were very important to him, that people have a place of their own preference – so he allowed seven churches to be built in one coal camp. That was unheard of,” Cook said. “He was Shaker by religion and then he allowed seven churches to be built here in Elkhorn just for religious purposes.”
John L. Lincoln came from a family noted for public service. He was a cousin of President Abraham Lincoln, and he believed that the people who worked for him should be able to worship in the place where they felt most comfortable, Cook added. He also took measures to make sure Elkhorn remained a pleasant place to live.
“He was also the first coal operator to come in and not take the trees down out of a coal camp, but instead planted trees because he considered that part of the quality of life,” she said. “Route 52 came in and he said you can’t come down Elkhorn because that’s where we live, so they had to come around Elkhorn; and that’s why 52 goes around the top of the road.”
Lincoln had other building constructed around his home. One is a two-room schoolhouse that his children and the children of some company superintendents attended. It clearly matches the main house, but there is no driveway leading to the schoolhouse because the children could easily walk there.
The school has to be demolished eventually, but as much of its wood and fixtures have been salvaged and incorporated into the house. Cabinet doors, shelves and even copper above the kitchen’s stove are architectural salvage. Stephen Cook did the work.
“We tried to save pieces and put them in the actual Lincoln house,” she said. “The built-ins in the kitchen came from the cabinets in the school house that we’re going unfortunately have to take down, but we did a harvest and kept lights. We kept all kinds of things that we’re going to use in the renovations here so the property can live on. The school was a Red Cross center in 1923. It acted as a Red Cross Center so these cabinets actually stored things they used at that time.”
Elkhorn has a lot of history for such a small area, Michelle Cook said.
“It was a thriving community thanks to Mr. Lincoln who was of course the leader of everything. He was a great man to work for. People wanted to work for him. He was kind. He was considerate, and he cared about families. And so people from all over would want to come here and work for him. He would do things like put porch lights on people’s front porches, which was unheard of in that day, because the men would be working late and the women would be home alone. He wanted to make sure people were safe and wanted them to feel safe in their home.”
“On the Fourth of July every year he would have the symphony, the orchestra rather, would come from the Elkhorn School – it had its own orchestra in that day – and they set up on the lawn,” she said. “That’s where they would have a concert for everybody who worked for Mr. Lincoln. They could come to his own home and celebrate Independence Day. And that was something you didn’t see again. You didn’t see the coal owners and operators mingling with their own employees. They considered him the kindest man, the kindest coal operator.”
Lincoln went on to be an engineer, and he was owner and operator of Pocahontas Fuel and other coal operations. He went on to be the superintendent of McDowell County’s schools, worked for the telephone company and the local bank.
Michelle Cook said that she and her husband are trying the dinner theater. The idea for the theater started when they considered buying the house.
“Actually, in 2021 we actually came about the house and we purchased it July 8 of 2021,” she said. “It had been on the market not a long, long time but we were trying to figure out if it was a project we actually wanted to do, because it was substantial. It was quite the undertaking and even though we had down seven properties, this was the one that was the biggest. We didn’t know if we were ready for that or not, but it was just something about this house – it just screamed that it has to be restored.”
Ideas for the house began to form as the renovations commenced.
“We started working on it then and we kind of thought about a bed and breakfast, we kind of thought about ATV lodging. There was a lot of different things we thought about, but the one thing that stuck was the history,” Michelle Cook said. “The one thing I was most fascinated is that so few people in our area actually knew John J. Lincoln and what he had actually accomplished in this area. So I fell in love with the history of the house as well as the structure of the house and all kinds of things came together. So I contacted the Riverview High School over in Bradshaw and asked the theater coach if he would be interested in teaming up with some kind of project together, and so decided together that this was going to be the best idea for what we needed to work with.”
The Oaks at Elkhorn Station hosted the first dinner theater on June 9.
“Last Friday evening we were fortunate enough to have some live music on the porch,” she recalled. “And they show up and they portray the different homeowners and tell the story. One hundred and twenty-three years old and she’s had four owners, so that’s pretty good. The folks who had it kept it a long time.”
In the play “Spirit of the Lincoln House,” guests first meet John L. Lincoln and his the family. More of the previous owners then appear to share their stories.
“They actually show up and tell their story of how they got here and their life here for 48 years,” Michelle Cook said. “Mr. Lincoln was here in Elkhorn making a difference in our county. He tells his story. After Mr. Lincoln passed in 1948, Pocahontas Land and Fuel bought the house as a showpiece, but they wanted a place for people who came to this area to stay and enjoy it. And we didn’t have hotels or anything such as that, so they asked The Greenbrier if they would come in with the influence and they did. They sent their decorators down and they completely decorated and redid the entire house to make it a showplace, and at that point they referred to it as The Greenbrier of the Coalfields.”
“People would come from everywhere on business and stay here, and of course for business with the Pocahontas Fuel Company, this is where you would stay,” she continued. “At that point, they painted all of the mahogany white because that was the thing to do and very much Greenbrier in that area, and they installed the elevator at that point.”
The elevator still exists. It was built to help with the laundry load because the alternative was carrying it up narrow servants stairs. It still works, power is not hooked up to it.
The Greenbrier’s decorators modernized the home while they worked on it.
“You can’t walk through the house without seeing Greenbrier influences,” Michelle Cook said. “So many people have lived here all their lives and have never been in the house. The previous owners would let you visit the kitchen, but you could never go into the actual house without a formal invitation.”
Behind the main house is the two-story maid and chauffeur’s house which is being restored.
“When (Lincoln) came, he brought his Aunt Rachel and Uncle Charles with him, who was 10 years older than him, but she knew his religious preferences in cooking. Two (kitchen) sinks for that very reason; they were Shaker by religion so their clean and their dirty had to stay apart. She knew all of that. She knew how to run the house, so when he came he brought them with him to run the property.”
John J. Lincoln and his family lived in the house for decades. Michelle and Stephen Cook had to do a lot of work to restore the home, and there has been a sign that its creator approves of their efforts.
“George Kennedy, who plays Mr. Lincoln for us, he came downstairs and said ‘the strangest thing happened to me,’” Michelle Cook recollected. “This is a big retired State Police trooper. He doesn’t just make stuff up. I said what happened, and he said ‘When I got ready to put my vest on to leave the room, I felt this crazy feeling, just felt this in my heart, that Mr. Lincoln was saying, ‘Now I’m proud.’’ So he said that I think they’re really happy that we’re showing the house off.”
The Oaks at Elkhorn Station will be having performances on Fridays including July 7, July 14, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. Shows start at 6 p.m. A link on The Oaks at Elkhorn Station Facebook page has a link to Eventbrite for tickets.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.