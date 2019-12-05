BLUEFIELD — “Everyone has a Mel Grubb story.”
For Wayne Pelts, author of “From Clouds to Coal,” that sentiment is the main takeaway from the publication of a book honoring and preserving the work of legendary Bluefield photographer, Mel Grubb.
After 70 to 75 years of Grubb’s photographing and eight years of work from Grubb himself and Pelts, the Mel Grubb book, “From Clouds to Coal,” is in the hands of many members of the Bluefield community.
“Those who knew Mr. Grubb knew that he loved Bluefield,” Pelts said. “You can’t help but see that in the pictures that he took. Why else would you take pictures of just buildings, downtown and parked cars and things; because you love where you live and you have an eye, as a photographer.”
The late Mel Grubb’s photographs were regular features on the front pages of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. He was known for flying his plane from the Mercer County Airport and photographing everything from natural wonders like East River Mountain near Bluefield and Burkes Garden in Tazewell County, Va. to local disasters, such as railroad derailments, and major sporting events such as the Beaver-Graham football game.
“We went to the post office with 200 containers addressed and ready to go. We have had, total, 385 books sold so far,” Pelts said. “Because of the respect and connection that people have with him, we hoped that it would be successful and we are very pleased that it is.”
Pelts said the response to the book has been overwhelming. Most people’s response to the book has been to tell Pelts a beloved story about Grubb. He re-told the story of someone buying their first camera at Grubb Photo and being taught how to use it by Grubb himself. Another was a story that Grubb had photographed the weddings of nearly everyone in an immediate family.
“There is such a connection because it is not just about a photograph, it is about the man behind the photograph,” Pelts said. “I wanted to give his perspective about the images that he shot. From the very beginning, in my mind, I did not want it to just be a book of photographs. I felt like the thing that would make it special and more meaningful would be those quotes, stories, and details from him.”
When asked what he thought Grubb’s response would be to the publishing of the book, Pelts said that he would be happy to hear all of the stories because that is what his photography was about.
“He was just such a people person, who avoided the spotlight,” Pelts said. “I think the thing that would please him would be that people are talking about his images and the man behind the images.”
There are many photos in “From Clouds to Coal” that have never been published before, alongside many famous photos throughout the years.
“I wanted it to look professional. I wanted it to look like something Bluefield would be proud of and I think hopefully, we achieved that,” Pelts said. “Now we have that legacy of those images that he preserved, perhaps he did not even realize how important they were at the time.”
Pelts said he expects copies of the book to be resting under many Christmas trees this year. In fact, eight years ago, at the beginning of the process, he hoped to make it available near Christmas.
“I think there are going to be a lot of them under the tree this year because it just really makes a great gift,” Pelts said. “We intentionally ordered extra because we did not want to run out. I am pleased that we still have a good number available because there are a lot of people that haven’t heard about it yet or haven’t seen one. Just like with a lot of books, you want to see it before you purchase it and that is the advantage of having it available locally for people to be able to check it out first.”
The book is a limited edition, high-quality print and is available at www.GrubbBook.com for $50.00 per copy which includes postage. In addition, the book is now available in-store at Grubb Photo and Cornerstone Gifts.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
