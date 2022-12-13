BLUEFIELD — After weeks of anticipation, the big shopping day for approximately 450 area children has finally arrived.
Parents who registered their children for the Community Christmas Tree campaign will shop for their children’s toys today between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart. The shopping event marks the culmination of the 2022 Little Jimmie campaign, which is closing in on its $45,000 goal.
Contributions Monday of $4,325, including a generous $2,500 donation from Lecia Smith, brings this year’s total to date to $40,168. That means the 2022 campaign is now $4,832 short of its goal.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree — known throughout the area as Little Jimmie — has for 105 years helped children who might otherwise have nothing under their tree or in their stockings on Christmas morning. Generous donors each year provide the funds needed to fulfill hundreds of holiday dreams.
Here is how today’s shopping event will work.
Everyone is asked to meet in the lawn and garden section of Walmart when they arrive. What they need to bring with them is their confirmation email. Once they select the toys for their children, they will need to check out in the lawn and garden section anytime between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any non-Little Jimmie purchases will need to be completed at another check-out counter.
The check out in the lawn and garden section will close promptly at 7 p.m. So all of your purchases will need to be completed before then.
Basketball players from Bluefield High School will once again this year be assisting the parents with their purchases.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Correction:
• In memory of Ile and Okley Mills $1,000.00
December 13, 2022
Beginning Balance $35,843.00
• In loving memory of BlaineBinky Thompson and Sharon and James Farley $75.00
• In memory of Minnie Crouch $50.00
• In loving memory of our parents, Alfred H Bailey and Betty V Bailey, and our sister, Barbara Ann Bailey by your family $300.00
• Lecia Smith $2,500.00
• In memory of Frank Lusk $100.00
• In honor of Bill and Bobbie Stamper $200.00
• In memory of my Frank by Shirley Saunders $100.00
• Jerry Goforth Jr $100.00
• Roy and Dorothy Butler $25.00
• In memory of Chessie $100.00
• Jerry and Melody Jenkins $250.00
• Manfred and Geneva Burchett $100
• James and Zella Evans $100
• In memory of Harold and Grace Robinette $200
• John Carter III $25
• Butch and Rita Shrewsbury $100
Daily total $4,325.00
Total-to-date: $40,168.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.