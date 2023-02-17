BLUEFIELD — The late Bea Clarice Carmines Paine was honored by the Bluefield Board of Directors Thursday, recognizing her decades of community service and her years serving on the board.
Mayor Ron Martin declared Feb. 16 as the “Bea Paine Day of Remembrance,” a day to celebrate her life “devoted to civic duty.”
Martin read a resolution detailing her history.
Paine was a registered nurse who served in the Nursing Corps during World War II, meeting her future husband, Dr. Jim Paine, when she was an operating room nurse at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and moving to Bluefield in 1950.
In 1977, Paine became the first woman ever elected to the Bluefield City Board, a position she would hold for 16 years. For eight of those years, she served as the city’s Vice Mayor.
Martin said Paine led the charge to save the old Bluefield City Hall, which was accomplished, and through her efforts was it placed on the National Historic Register and rededicated as the Bluefield Arts and Science Center in 1981.
The Paine Gallery on the first floor of the arts center is named in her honor.
Martin said her many accomplishments include helping bring the Ridge Runner railroad from atop East River Mountain to city park, starting a Rotary Club student exchange program and serving as president of the Bluefield Rotary Club and district Governor as well, starting Project Graduation at Bluefield High School as well as establishing a fitness trail in City Park and a flea market in the city.
Martin said she also headed the city’s Centennial Celebration, among many other projects.
“Ms. Paine’s dedication to the city helped improve the lives of the citizens of Bluefield,” he said. “She was a person who devoted her life to help others and she will be sorely missed.”
Several members of Paine’s family were present as Martin read the resolution, including her husband of more than 70 years, Dr. Jim Paine, who is 101.
Bea Paine died on Nov. 20, 2022, at 96 years old.
