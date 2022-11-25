Before I finish the current thread in this column, I am still interested in information on Polly Walker and haunted places in Mercer County for future columns.
I concluded last time with the use of trails in raids and pursuits, which gave the European settlers information about the frontier when they followed the trails.
The Ingles family settled in Wright’s Valley near Bluefield in 1778. They found out they were near the trail up the Tug Fork of Sandy and Bluestone going southward across East River Mountain to the Wolf’s Creek and Walker’s Creek settlements. Knowing that this trail was used for raids to the Clinch and Upper New River Valley and thus was one of the most dangerous on the frontier, the family relocated to Burke’s Garden.
1778 was also when the Shawnees raided the Moredock McKenzie home on New River and the Matthew French home on Wolf Creek. They traveled directly over East River Mountain into present Mercer County, dropped in at the mouth of East River then down New River by way of the Bluestone, Paint Creek, Kanawha and the Ohio before returning to the Detroit and Lake Erie area.
On September 29, 1779, John and James Pauley, their families, Robert Wallace and wife and Brice Miller set out from Greenbrier County to Kentucky. Crossing the New River near the mouth of Rich Creek then down New River and up East River, the shortest way to Cumberland Gap, they were attacked one mile below the mouth of Five Mile Creek with some killed and the Pauley women taken captive. The attackers went up East River to the mouth of Five Mile Fork near present-day Princeton, upstream to the Bluestone, then onto the Ohio and the towns near the Miami River.
At the time of the Pauley attack, no settlements had been made along the East River and none existed between Woods Fort on Rich Creek in present Giles County and the Thomas Ingles place in Wright’s Valley. The Pauley party were traveling along the Hunter’s Trail heading up New River, up East River to the present location of Bluefield then across the Bluestone/Clinch divide to the Clinch, then up the Powell’s River valley to the Cumberland Gap. It was the preferred route of emigrants to Kentucky from the Greenbrier and New River area.
After the Clay massacre at Clover Bottom in 1783, the Shawnee traveled the old trail from the Bluestone across Flat Top Mountain down the divide to the Guyandotte and Coal River valleys along Cherry Point Mountain where it separated. One group went down the west fork of the Coal, the other down the Pond fork before converging at the junction of the two forks and traveling on to the village at the modern location of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Before Mitchell, Sr. and Phoebe Clay moved to Clover Bottom in 1775, Andrew Culbertson from Pennsylvania built a home on New River across from Indian Creek in 1753 and Thomas Farley from Albemarle County, Va. built a fort which was later attacked. The area known as Culbertson’s Bottom, then Crump’s Bottom was part of Mercer County from 1837 to 1871 when it became part of Summers County.
The Clays brought their 14 children to their 800-acre tract of land at Clover Bottom, then part of Fincastle County, Va. In August 1783, a Shawnee party attacked the home, killing Bartley and Tabitha Clay and taking Ezekiel Clay captive to Chillicothe where he was later burned at the stake. The family moved to the New River after the tragedy.
In 1780, the John Goolman Davidson and Richard Bailey, Sr. families settled at Beaver Pond Springs on Bluestone. John Toney established himself at the mouth of East River.
In 1779, an attack party hit the Andrew Davidson family home while he was away, Mrs. Davidson, three children and two bound children were captured and taken to a village in Ohio. Mrs. Davidson gave birth but the child was drowned, the girls were shot and the son drowned trying to escape. The fate of the bound children were unknown.
Mrs. Davidson was later sold to a family in Canada where her husband found her in 1794. Her hair had turned white and he didn’t recognize her initially. They returned to Abbs Valley, Va, and raised another family.
Their relative Joseph Davidson built a log home on what is now Pulaski Avenue in Bluefield in 1811. It was later moved to Bluefield City Park.
Bailey, Sr., a veteran of the Revolutionary War, had 10 children by his wife Anne Belcher Bailey, a sister to Phoebe Clay. It was to the Bailey home that the Clay family who were present and escaped the massacre fled. Bailey joined Mitchell Clay’s pursuit party.
The Baileys and John Davidson built the Davidson-Bailey Fort ín 1780 at Beaver Pond Springs. The Baileys and Clays have contributed greatly to Mercer County past and present.
Information for the article comes from the article by Mrs. Clyde Maxey and John Maxey in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.