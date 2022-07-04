By Carson Gerber
CNHI News Service
KOKOMO, Ind. — It took Rik Zortman nearly 70 minutes to spell the names Mason and Abby on Friday afternoon.
But that makes sense, considering the pen was his own two feet, and the paper the streets of Kokomo.
Zortman is the self-proclaimed Human Etch A Sketch. For nearly five years, the 49-year-old Iowa native has traveled the nation spelling names and words using a GPS phone app while he jogs. Zortman carefully plans his routes to spell out a word. When he’s done running, the GPS image shows the name etched out across the city streets.
But these aren’t just any names.
In most cases, Zortman jogs out the names of local kids who are fighting cancer or lost their battle to the disease — just like his own son Armstrong. In fact, Zortman started the etching outreach as a way to honor and remember Armstrong, who passed away in 2009 from brain cancer at the age of 3.
On Friday, he used Kokomo’s streets to honor Mason Garvey and Abby Deditch.
Deditch, an Indiana University Kokomo student studying nursing, was diagnosed with a form of leukemia when she was in the sixth grade. The cancer kept her out of school for the next two years.
The care she received while undergoing treatment inspired her to become a nurse to help kids like her, and to work with children and families who go through what she did as a middle-schooler.
Mason Garvey passed away in 2020 at the age of 9 after battling a type of soft-tissue cancer for two years. He underwent 39 weeks of intensive chemotherapy, 40 radiation treatments and even flew to Seattle for an experiential treatment, but the therapy was unsuccessful.
On Friday, Mason’s parents, Heather and Kevin, traveled from their home in the Indianapolis area to join Zortman in Kokomo's Foster Park just before he took off to honor their son.
Zortman had texted the family a picture of the route a week or so earlier. Heather said they were hanging out on the couch when they saw it, and they were surprised by their own reaction to the photo.
“I never thought looking at a name could be so emotional,” Heather said. “I mean, it just brought tears to both of our eyes immediately. We’re just so thankful that he chooses to do this.”
While at the park, Zortman and the family chatted about their own experiences watching their children battle cancer. They shared stories of moments when they knew their kids were there with them even after passing away. Then the conversation ended.
“Well, let’s go run for Mason,” Zortman said.
And with that, he and his wife, Lisa, took off from the park with their phone in hand to spell Mason’s name across downtown Kokomo. Just over 3.4 miles and about 40 minutes later, the GPS showed his name stretching from Wabash Street to Apperson Way.
Then he turned around and ran another 2.9 miles from Jackson Street to Webster Street to spell Abby’s name.
