BLUEFIELD, Va. — A bright warmth from people and atmosphere greet visitors to Bluefield, Va.’s, newest coffee shop and eatery.
The airy ambiance stems from floor-to-ceiling windows, smiling faces and a plethora of food and drinks served up in minutes.
The Grind, located at 103 Spring Street, welcomed guests for a soft opening in late May. By early June, it had quickly become a local favorite.
•••
Founder and Manager Collin O’Donnell describes The Grind as unconventional. “Not many coffee shops have french fries loaded with pulled buffalo chicken and ranch.”
O’Donnell said the Industrial Development Authority bought the building where the shop is located when the Last Fountain closed, which propelled the business forward.
“This is a blue-collar, redneck, calloused hands coffee shop,” O’Donnell said. “We express that in word accents and murals. I really define us as an Appalachian space.”
A former Bluefield College football player, O’Donnell graduated in May with a bachelor of science degree. He is now working toward his masters. Other owners include current BC football players Joseph Haner, Cole Carter and Joshua Wright.
“I approached the guys in the weight room in 2019 and said, ‘Let’s build a coffee shop.’ “
Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., O’Donnell said the relaxed pace of the region drew him to Bluefield.
“People have nowhere to go and all day to get there. I appreciate that,” he said. “The mountains and air attracted me — and the cost of living. It’s more peaceful and free. It’s the last bastion of normal.
“When I first moved down here a woman at Walmart asked me how my day was. I was like, what the heck.”
•••
O’Donnell said coffee served at the shop comes from local small businesses including Brugh, a Christiansburg, Va., specialty coffee roaster, and Lexington Coffee Roasters, a Forbes nationally ranked top coffee roaster.
Bagels come from Blacksburg Bagels and produce from Hillbilly Farms in Bluefield.
“We like to think of ourselves as a small business that supports small business,” O’Donnell said.
As of June, the restaurant was open for breakfast and lunch. “We’re moving into all-day slowly,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell emphasized the importance of creating a positive company culture.
“We want people to be excited,” he said. “We want you to feel totally welcome, and want you to feel welcomed back, by creating the environment that makes employees happy and guests happy.”
O’Donnell said the shop’s promise to deliver great food and drinks in under four minutes is drawing people from across the region.
A social media follower from Pennsylvania traveling south drove four hours out of her way to visit, he said. Friends from Buffalo are also coming to the restaurant, then heading across the street to visit New Graham Gift Shop.
“There’s only one college football player owned coffee shop,” he said. “It’s a fun environment. It’s not just unique for Bluefield, Va., it’s unique for Tazewell, Virginia and the region … This is a place for an everyday Americans.”
O’Donnell continued, “It’s the American dream. Start from nothing, build from scratch, gather a great team and see what’s possible.
“Hard work pays off and easy work is worthless.”
•••
An Army veteran, O’Donnell emphasized that fellow veterans “are always welcome here.”
O’Donnell was hospitalized due to injuries while serving in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2014.
“After I got out I went back to Buffalo but my job was not fulfilling,” he said. “I put everything in my Jeep — my dog and a box of clothes, with $27 in my bank account — and came to Bluefield and tried out as a walk-on at Bluefield College in 2018.”
At that time, O’Donnell said he had never dreamed of opening a coffee shop.
“It was not on the radar.”
•••
With a capacity for 79 guests, The Grind has indoor and outdoor seating. O’Donnell said plans are to open an adjoining room, which would increase seating to 99.
In addition to speciality coffees, menu items include an array of bagels, biscuits, rolls and burritos with a variety of toppings, and (potato) tots and loaded tots on the side.
The Grind is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Monday.
