BLUEWELL — The Great American Petting Farm set up at Grant’s Supermarket in Bluewell on Friday to give adults and children the opportunity to interact with different animals.
The petting farm had several different animals available to pet and feed such as llamas, wallabies, and goats.
Denver Boyer, an associate with the Great American Petting Farm said they set up to give families a new experience.
“We are set up so that families and kids can come in and see different animals they’ve never been able to see or touch before,” said Boyer.
Boyer has been with the Great American Petting Farm since 1988, and says that he has enjoyed it all these years.
“My favorite part is watching the kids when they first get to touch the animals and seeing the smile on their face,” he said.
In his time with the petting farm, Boyer said that the turnout of visitors depend on the weather even though they are open whether it is raining or not.
“It all depends on weather, but on a nice day, we’ll get a few thousand people through here,” he said
Boyer said that the most popular part of the attraction was the experience in general.
“There is a lot of adults as well as children that have never actually seen a lot of the animals that are on display, and they haven’t had a hands-on experience like this before,” he said.
Darlene Mills said she has brought her granddaughter to the petting farm twice.
“We came a couple years ago, but we did’t get to come last year because she had school,” she said. “She really loves animals, so I’m glad I got to bring her this year.”
Mikiayah Phillips, a young visitor of the farm, said that this was her first time getting to come to the petting farm.
“I love animals,’ she said. “My favorite part was the donkey.”
The petting farm is currently doing its West Virginia Tour, and this will make 31 years that the Great American Entertainment Company has had the petting farm doing this tour.
It was started by the late Steve Corey with the help of his bother Bob Corey who keeps the tour running today.
“It’s such a wonderful, safe, family fun attraction that never gets old,” said Corey. “It’s one of the very few things that as a tradition, where people want to see it again.”
The tour will be at Grant’s Supermarket in Princeton today and at the Grant’s Supermarket in Oak Hill Sunday, June 12. All events will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m rain or shine.
