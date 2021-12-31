BLUEFIELD — Despite the turmoil that was so evident throughout the year of 2021, there were actually happy stories to tell amidst ones about COVID and political controversies.
In June, the Daily Telegraph had a story about a Princeton youth who decided to open his own lemonade stand so he and his family could go to Dollywood.
“Because I want to make my own money instead of spending my mom’s,” Jayden Barnes of Princeton said when asked why he went into business. “And she works really hard and I want to make my own money. I’m going to Dollywood, and I want to save my money for that.”
Jayden set up his lemonade stand on Mercer Street in Princeton and was soon serving hundreds of customers. Members of his family didn’t have to pay, and neither did the men and women of law enforcement.
“Well, because they protect and serve our cities, and I think I should give back to them for helping us,” Jayden said, adding that he wants to become a state trooper when he grows up.
Some of 2021’s heartwarming stories seemed more like a movie’s plot than an actual event, but a rescue that belonged in a Lassie movie happened in November when a dog ran to get help to save her identical-twin best friend trapped in a rock crevice.
The drama began when Sadie and Daisy, two brindle hound mixes, escaped from their Glenwood home’s fenced-in yard and went to Glenwood Recreation Park to roam and explore. The hounds apparently were chasing an animal through a heavily wooded area when Daisy ran into an opening beneath a giant boulder and became trapped. The formation was deep in the woods and well off any beaten path.
Unable to free her friend, Sadie hurried to a walking trail and alerted hikers that something was amiss. Mercer County Animal Control Officer Elizabeth Syres said Sadie got some people to follow her.
Rescuers had to travel through a leaf-littered forest, with an abundance of hardwood trees, thorn bushes and moss-covered rocks to reach the site where Daisy was trapped.
Animal rescue was called, and Syres and officer Heather Mitchell responded. They, along with about eight or nine individuals visiting the park, worked during the late afternoon and into the early evening until Daisy was freed.
Some of happy stories of the year started off as emergencies that soon turned into happy endings.
In March, volunteers, members of law enforcement and neighbors turned out to help when a 2-year-old boy was reported as missing from his Cabin Branch Road home in Mercer County. His mother, Alyssa Robertson, told deputies that her son had recently learned how to use a doorknob, and she had ordered hardware to keep him from leaving the house. He had left wearing nothing but a diaper, and a dog had accompanied him.
Neighbors and volunteers from outside the area searched through the woods and the surrounding neighborhood until the dog, a pit bull named Rex, appeared outside the home just before Malikiah was found. Neighbors and volunteers shouted with joy as searchers carried Malikiah down the hillside.
Good news arrived in October when the City of Bluefield was informed that it was officially West Virginia’s Christmas City. This designation came with both state and federal trademarks.
The idea started last year with the popular Holiday of Lights, a drive-through display at Lotito Park that is the region’s largest lights display, attracting thousands of visitors each holiday season to its 40 acres of more than 2 million lights.
The city also last year added an attraction to the downtown area on Princeton Avenue: a 40-foot Christmas tree which plays holiday music coordinated with a lights show. This year new lights displays including a glowing princess, arches of lights and gingerbread men joined the Princeton Avenue display along with a sleigh for Santa and special Christmas events for downtown Bluefield.
In addition to being named West Virginia’s Christmas City, Bluefield was also named to ‘10 West Virginia Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie’ by www.travelawaits.com.
Summer’s warm weather helped create another pleasant story when a sea of bright sunflowers bloomed and drew bees, butterflies, birds and many visitors to Camp Creek State Park and Forest.
The August bloom of the mass sunflower planting is becoming an annual attraction at Camp Creek, a park known for its waterfalls, hiking and biking trails and equestrian camping.
This year’s patch had thousands of sunflowers on a one-and-a-half-acre plot. “We planted two fields, but had no luck with one of them,” Park Superintendent Monty Ball said then.
While the sunflower blooms are a tourism draw, their purpose is much more basic. The flowers are for the wildlife pollinators and aid in forest sustainability.
Good news happened in July when the care City Carrier Robert L. Williams showed for the people on his route was recognized by the U.S. Postal Service, earning him the Postmaster General Hero Award.
On Jan. 13, Williams noticed that one of his customers had not picked up the prescription package in her mail for about three days. He knocked on her door and there was no response. He spoke with the woman’s neighbors to see if they had seen her lately. Still concerned, he called his manager, who then contacted the police, postal officials said during the award presentation. Police entered the home, and they found the woman deceased and notified her family.
William’s concern for his customer’s welfare, and his knowledge of his customer’s habits helped her to be discovered, aiding the extended family during a tragic situation, said Amy Law, officer in charge at the Bluefield Post Office, who made the presentation with Manager Post Office Operations Randall Blake, and Manager Post Office Operations Thomas Buzzo Jr.
This was not the first time that Williams was recognized for helping his customers in a crisis, postal officials said. Two years earlier, he was delivering mail on his previous route along Frederick Street in Bluefield when he noticed smoke and flames coming from an apartment building. He ran to the building and went door to door, alerting residents so they could get out. No one was injured, and the building’s damage was confined since the fire department was notified quickly.
In another March story, the community learned about Jonathan Brockman, a Mercer Elementary School student who plays pool better than many adults. He started learning to play the game when he was 3 years old. Besides winning many games of pool, he can also execute trick shots beyond other players.
Jonathan had to stop playing pool for a couple of years because he didn’t have a pool table, but then his father opened Sonny’s Billiards & Bistro on Thorn Street in Princeton. Jonathan said the business is named after his grandfather, Vernon “Sonny” Brockman.
“I want to grow up and be a professional pool player and get on TV,” he said.
Summer of 2021 was also a time for enjoying outdoor sports. One fan was disappointed when an iconic match, the Beaver-Graham football game, was postponed on Aug. 24 due to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. He later returned to Bluefield when the game was rescheduled. The match invoked special memories for him.
Guy Hefner, 90, of Hamilton, Ohio was 18-years-old when he played for the G-Men during what proved to be an epic game for both them and the Bluefield Beavers. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph story that ran on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1948 had the headline “Inspired Graham Gridsters Battle Favored Beavers to 2-2 Draw.”
“That game was a great game,” Hefner recalled. “It was one of the traditional great games that Graham and the Beavers played and, of course, they were favored to win 30 to nothing; but we felt like we won by tying 2 to 2.”
The year 2021 had its share of turmoil, but it had its share of happy endings as well.
