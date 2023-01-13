We now turn to the establishment of the Bank of Bramwell in the ongoing saga of the town’s history.
The bank was opened as the town continued to prosper. The Norfolk & Western extended its track through Freeman carrying both coal and passengers. Coal was shipped through town and money was made and remained in town.
A charter was requested for a bank with capital of $50,000. It was granted and the bank was incorporated on May 1, 1889, with John H. Bramwell as president and C.H. Duhring vice president. John Cooper soon became vice president and in 1894, president, serving until his death on Dec. 8, 1899. Jenkin Jones succeeded him.
The last and most successful of the bank’s presidents was Issac T. Mann, who moved up from a decade as cashier and tenure as a vice president. The bank was a lending institution for the whole country with the most memorable being the financing of the Burning Tree Golf Club in Washington D.C.
The bank was well known for its presidents giving their names to local towns.
By 1895, it was named a state depository of funds of the State of West Virginia, a rare honor for a non‐national bank. A 1925 advertisement listed the bank’s capital at $300,000 with surplus and undivided profits at $1,025,000 paying three percent interest on time deposits, it became known as one of the largest banks of deposits in the state.
On April 7, 1917, the United States entered World War I. To help finance the war, the government issued the First Liberty Loan Bonds purchased through banks. Per capita, there were more Bonds sold by the Bank of Bramwell than anywhere else in the United States. The “Literary Digest” wrote about it and the town, giving both national publicity. The bank was considered extremely stable and the phrase “solid as the Bank of Bramwell” was used in the 1920s to describe it.
The source for this article is Louise Stoker’s article in the Mercer County Historical Society’s 1984 edition of the History of Mercer County.
