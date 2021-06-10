BLUEFIELD — One of West Virginia’s congressional representatives stopped Wednesday morning at an upcoming clinic and a major employer in downtown Bluefield.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., first visited the new Bluestone Health Clinic on Bland Street, then walked down the street to the Intuit/Alorica Prosperity Hub, the newly-renovated 30,000-square-foot facility on Federal Street.
Miller toured the new clinic and thanked health care officials for their work as they prepared to open their facility in the coming weeks. At Intuit/Alorica, which was once the Summit Bank Building, she met with employees and saw how the company has grown since she visited it two years ago.
While touring the Intuit/Alorica, Miller talked with officials how she can assist them in their goal of hiring 500 employees.
“COVID-19 posed numerous challenges to both our health care system and our economy,” Miller said later. “I’m thrilled to be back in Bluefield to see two organizations that will help the recoveries of both. By providing West Virginians more health care resources and job opportunities, I know Bluestone Health Clinic and Intuit/Alorica will meet the needs of this community as it recovers from the pandemic and beyond.”
John Miller, senior site director at Intuit/Alorica and Senior Human Resource Generalist Letisha Odum Lamb showed the company’s guest the new center’s facilities including spacious areas with about 250 work stations and even a recreation area equipped with a foosball table, a ping-pong table and an X-Box. Carol Miller also had the opportunity to speak with employees.
“There’s a lot of opportunities down here,” Jennifer Rowe, a team manager, told the guests.
“The energy has changed in Bluefield,” Carol Miller said. “Jobs really make a difference.”
Having good jobs helps people maintain their self esteem and sense of self worth, and “that’s so important to West Virginia,” she stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.