PRINCETON — Many Mercer County voters will be casting ballots in different precincts next year as a combination of the 2020 census results, redistricting and new House districts has resulted in lines being redrawn.
Verlin Moye, Mercer County Clerk, told county commissioners Friday the process to redraw the lines has been in high gear because census numbers were four months behind.
“The census can be late but we cannot be late,” he said. “We really had to scramble and get the changes made.”
But everything is on track to be finished and have time to notify impacted voters well before the 2022 May primary election and meet the deadline for candidates to file to run in the primary in January, which starts Jan. 10 and runs through Jan. 29.
“We are definitely in the middle of a redistricting process which reoccurs every 10 years due to census results,” Moye said.
Changes are being made, including an increase from 47 precincts in the county to 48, and shifting which precincts many residents will vote in. “Some precincts will be eliminated and some will be created,” he said.
Moye said the changes are population driven as precincts are divided based on the number of residents. But a major factor in the need to redraw the lines is the new House districts.
Mercer County residents previously elected three delegates who basically ran at-large in the 27th District, with a small part of the county voting in the 25th and 26th districts.
But earlier this year the state legislature voted to go to single-member districts for all 100 delegates, starting next year, which now means Mercer County residents will vote in four different districts: the 37th (Bluefield area), 38th (Princeton area), 39th (includes Oakvale and Athens across to the Wyoming County border) and the 41st (the northern tier of the county that includes Elgood and the Pipestem area).
Moye said the 41st also includes a small part of Raleigh County and a large section of Summers County.
Each House district should have a population of about 17,900.
No changes needed to be made in Mercer County for the state Senate or congressional lines.
However, a magisterial district, District 1, will be impacted by a population change, he added.
“We are a little out of balance in District 1,” he said. “We will have to make changes in District 1 and pull … a precinct out of District 2.”
Moye said many changes are being made.
“The main point of all of this is to notify people there are going to be a vast amount of changes occur,” he said.
Although a draft of the changes has been done, it is now being mapped by the West Virginia University GIS (Geographic Information System) department, he said, so the final details have not yet been determined depending on the mapping results.
Precinct lines must be redrawn to fit in with the four new House districts.
“That is how the delegate lines are situated and we have to work those precinct lines to keep them inside each district,” Moye said.
Once WVU finishes its job, more work for Moye’s office begins.
“We will notify individual voters once we know who is affected,” he said. “But we are not at that point yet … Everything is a work in progress.”
Moye said a key element of changes is how it impacts voters.
“We cannot make it inconvenient for voters,” he said of making precincts as accessible as possible. “We have to keep that in mind.”
Populations of each precinct also have to be close to equal, but “we have a little bit of wiggle room” as a small deviation is allowed.
The minimum number for a rural precinct is 200 and the maximum is 700. In an urban area, the minimum is 700 and the maximum is 1,500.
It’s a complicated process and one that had to be done as quickly as possible to be ready by January.
Not only that, a plan must be in place to handle any possible voter confusion.
“We have to be proactive in making sure voters know (where they should vote) and have plans in place if they show up at the wrong precinct,” he said. “We will get it done.”
Moye said Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office has been very helpful and obtained extra money from the state to help cover the expenses involved in the meticulous process that was delayed because of the census numbers.
“We will have to hire some temporary office help to notify voters and give them new cards (when the lines are finalized),” he said. “We will be reimbursed by the state for 80 percent of our expenses.”
That money is appreciated, he said, and everyone involved in the process has been good to work with.
Commissioners agreed to authorize the start of advertising to notify residents that those changes are coming.
Moye said all the details will be released as soon as they are finalized and approved.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Mercer County’s population stood at 59,664 on April 1, 2020, down from 62,264 on the same date in 2010.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
