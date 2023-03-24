Before continuing with the history of Princeton based on the account by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J. Wohlford Scott in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County, a little bit of housekeeping is in order.
First, the leader of the Shawnee at the Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 was Chief Cornstalk. Blue Jacket was a subordinate. Thanks to Gerald Arrington for the clarification.
Joe Allen sent me an email saying that Boone, N.C., county seat of Catawba County, N.C., has an elevation of 3, 771 feet.
My guess as to the location of Gladesville is along the New Hope Road, which is roughly a half mile west of the courthouse.
Finally, I received a request regarding downtown Princeton in the mid-1950s, 1956 to be precise. I have done stories/columns on the memories of Jack Scott and James and Dorothy Kessinger, but if anyone has anything to share, please contact me.
Picking up with the column, the Methodists and Baptists built a union church at the site of the original church on West Main Street. Due to dissention, the Baptists erected a church at the site of the Memorial Building in 1885. In 1879, the Presbyterians built a church on the northeast corner of the Fredeking property on North Walker Street. The Episcopal Church was built at its current site on Mercer Street on a lot donated by Dr. Isiah Bee in 1890.
About 35 years after lawyer and merchant David Hall operated his subscription school in town, the Jefferson District Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, chose Princeton as the site for the Jefferson District High School.
Built in 1883, the school, later renamed Princeton Academy and sometimes known as the Collegiate Institute, served the area for about 25 years, before being sold. The campus became the College Hill Addition.
The arrival of the Norfolk and Western Railroad to Bluefield and the Pocahontas coalfields in the 1880s saw business activities in Princeton increase. James Scott began a service to Ingleside for passengers and freight. H.W. Straley and E.F. Kahle operated a store at the Straley lot at the corner of Main and North Walker. Later, Robert L. Dugan bought the store and operated it until 1930 when it was torn down to make room for the present Law Building, then the second Bank of Princeton.
The railroad and Bluefield’s growth caused agitation among some residents of Bluefield to move the county seat to the more populous city. That move was thwarted by a bill dictated by Judge David E. Johnston and introduced by Delegate H.W. Shumate and State Sen. William M. Mahood in the state Legislature, which barred the location of a courthouse within three miles of the state line without a three-fourths vote of the people. Princeton won the day but the issue was not resolved yet.
