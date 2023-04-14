We pick up in 1920 with our look at Princeton, which had a population of 6,224 people then.
The Virginian Railroad located its main shops there, employing over 800 men by the mid-1920s with an annual payroll of approximately $1 million.
By 1927, Princeton had 60 stores, three banks, four hotels, two hospitals, two wholesale houses, two printing firms, five drug stores, a hosiery mill, two ax handle factories, two flour mills, two brick plants, an iron foundry, two planing mills, a cabinet shop, an ice plant, a bottling plant and a bakery.
The Princeton Chamber of Commerce, which became the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s and merged with the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce in the 2010s, was organized in 1927 and became one of the most influential groups operating on behalf of Princeton.
The late 1920s also saw Princeton receive the honor of being selected as the site for the Memorial Building, honoring those who served in World War I. The cornerstone was laid in 1928 and it was completed in time to serve as the temporary courthouse in 1930-31 while the current courthouse was being constructed.
The Princeton Public Library was located in the Memorial Building until the former was relocated to Center Street in the 1960s.
The 1930s saw the Amere Gas Utlities Company receive a 50-year franchise to supply natural gas to Princeton (November 14, 1932, later renewed by Mountaineer Gas Company).
In 1934, the Princeton Post Office was built at the corner of Park Avenue and Mercer Street at a cost of $125,000.
After renovations in 1964 and 1984, the post office moved to the former Temple Knob in the 2000s and the library moved to the building after another renovation.
In 1937, the municipal airport was completed and dedicated on August 14. Col. Louis A. Johnson, a Clarksburg attorney and Assistant Secretary of War delivered the keynote address for the dedication. It served as a training center for Army Air Corps cadets stationed at Concord College during World War II. It shut down in the mid-1960s after the Mercer County Airport opened.
The city used the airport property in several different ways after the closure. Princeton Community Hospital was built on the northwestern end in 1968-70. The Princeton Municipal Building was relocated and constructed on the east end in 1972. Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center was built on the far western side and the Princeton Recreation Center was built in the middle of the property in 1980. The old hangars are still being used by the Princeton Public Works Department.
We’ll pick up with further business growth and the advent of the city manager system in Princeton next time.
Information for this article comes from the article by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J Wohlford Scott in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
