CHARLESTON — West Virginia is changing from a “stay at home “ state to a “safer-at-home” state.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he has altered the order in conjunction with many small businesses reopening on Monday, May 4, which starts Week 2 of the six-week “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.”
“I will officially lift the stay-at-home order and replace it with a safer-at-home order,” he said, adding that his new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
“The order strongly encourages West Virginians to remain at home, but not stay at home,” he said.
Justice said anyone who has any symptoms that could be the coronavirus or have contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus should continue to stay at home.
On Monday, small businesses with less than 10 employees, service businesses like hair salons, barbers and dog groomers, and outdoor dining facilities can open, but a protocol must be followed to protect workers and customers.
Thursday started Week 1 of his plan with hospitals and other medical providers resuming more routine services and day care centers reopening.
Week 3 will start on May 11 and on May 4 the Governor will provide details of which businesses that will impact. Weeks 4 through 6 will start on each following Monday.
He said he will provide businesses details about opening one week prior to give them time to prepare.
However, Justice said any added services or reopenings are not required, it’s up to boards or business owners.
Precautions for businesses opening Monday include social distancing, wearing masks and, in the case of barber shops and hair salons, protective equipment for workers, with customers waiting in their cars as they are called in for service. The temperature of each customer as they enter can be taken as well and they should also be wearing masks.
Restaurants offering outdoor dining services will limit customers, use disposable utensils and menus and employees will wear masks gloves.
Churches and funeral homes can also reopen starting Monday.
Justice clarified that there is no specific limit to the number of people who can attend church or a funeral, but social distancing should be followed and the wearing of face coverings.
Included in the reopening category for weeks three through six are office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, facilities at parks, gyms, fitness center, recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses.
No timeline has yet been provided on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or outside gatherings larger than 25 people will be allowed.
On Thursday Justice also said that on May 14 horse racing will resume in the state, but without spectators.
However, he has not yet said when the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail can reopen, which impacts many businesses in Mercer County and Southern West Virginia.
Justice said he has met with Chelsea Ruby, the state’s tourism director, and discussed ideas.
“We looked at a lot of things,” he said, including the ATV industry and whitewater rafting, recognizing they bring in many people from out of state.
“We have to continue to watch the numbers and take baby steps,” he said. “We’ve got to keep moving forward but we will be smarter. When you open up (tourism) activities they can come from out of state.”
On the day care centers reopening, according to the Mercer County Health Department, guidelines for reopening include:
1. Apply to DHHR to be a Critical Care site.
2. All employees must be tested for COVID-19.
3. The employee form must be submitted to the Mercer County Health Department for all employees.
4. The facility must fill out and return forms SG-101 and SG-101A to the Mercer County Health Department.
5. Facility must call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule a reopening inspection.
Existing day care centers that have been approved as Critical Care Sites must only complete steps 2 through 5.
