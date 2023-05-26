PRINCETON — After years of interruption due to COVID-19 and facility problems, the Princeton City Pool is readying for the 2023 summer season.
The pool had closed early in 2019 due to the main pump failing; remained closed in 2020 due to the pandemic; reopened in 2021 with a new pump and closed last year due to renovations.
At last week’s Princeton City Council meeting, Recreation Director Amanda McCabe gave council an update on the pool’s status, including staffing.
In terms of staffing, she said the recreation department had hired 21 new employees including pool managers, gate/concessions and 11 new lifeguards, with plans to hire several more after lifeguard certification classes in early June at Pipestem State Park.
She added, “(In 2022), we had the deck liner and RecDeck replaced, with the concrete repaired. The waterslide was also completely renovated with pressure washing, wire brushing and spot painting. (This year), we had a new waterslide pump purchased and installed.”
In addition, McCabe said new lifeguard stands, a pool cleaning machine and 30 lounge chairs had been purchased.
At last week’s meeting, council, on motion of Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, approved the expenditure of $6,500 in ARPA funds to purchase an ADA-compliant handicapped ladder, lift and mat for the pool.
The pool will open on Saturday, June 3 with plans for it to be opened seven days a week. Hours will be 12-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1‐5 p.m. on Sunday. Private rentals are available after 6 p.m. everyday.
The pool will host “Splash Into Summer” on Tuesday, June 6 from 5-9 p.m. with a D.J., prizes and games.
In other council news:
• On motion of Councilman James Hill with a second by Councilman Dewey Russell, the contract for the second round of demolitions was awarded to Viking Asphalt of Princeton.
• On motion of Councilman James Hawkins with a second by Russell, the city’s APRIL financial statements were approved.
• The fifth revision of the FY2023 General Fund Budget was approved on motion of Hawkins with a second by Rucker.
• The vote canvass for the June 6th city election was set for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12 on motion of Rucker and second by Russell.
• The June council meeting was set for Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. on motion of Allen and second by Rucker. The date is due to the consecutive dates of Juneteenth on June 19 and West Virginia Day on June 20.
B & O Tax Incentives were approved for Leen & Laine on 140 Chadwood Lane and Peak Precision Enterprises LLC on 202 Roseland Avenue on motion of Rucker and second by Russell.
