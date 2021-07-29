PRINCETON — West Virginians who think their troopers drive the best-looking state police cruisers in the country have until Aug. 3 to get online and cast their votes.
The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is conducting their annual Best Looking Cruiser contest for the eighth time, according to the West Virginia State Police. Voting is now underway and will continue until 12 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The Georgia State Police cruiser was voted the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser. The contest began a friendly competition between state agencies as a fun way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner, AAST officials said.
This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website, according to the AAST.
People who want to cast a vote in the 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 and scroll through the state agency photos to find their favorite cruiser. Scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select a favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu.
Agency rankings will be posted on the AAST Facebook page daily.
Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police, said the state’s blue-and-gold cruiser has won a previous AAST contest. Many West Virginians identify with the cruiser’s distinctive look.
“I just think as far as the public is concerned, that’s something that’s always recognized, that blue-and-gold,” Maddy told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “I think it’s just set us apart from other departments in just the way our cars look. So many other departments, they usually have a black or gray or some other standard color; but blue-and-gold, that’s different.”
The winner will be presented with the Best Looking Cruiser Award and featured on the cover of the AAST’s America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.
Calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1. Their sale will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
