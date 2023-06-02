By JEFF HARVEY
PRINCETON — With an upgrade in infrastructure in the area, Arnold Palmer’s dream of a community center for local residents, the A Palm Project, has taken a step forward.
“We’re getting back on track after COVID slowed our efforts down. We’ve got applications in to various agencies for grants and are seeking other sources for funding” Palmer said.
The city of Princeton, he added, has been very helpful towards the project, with plans to dig lines for water and sewage once the property is graded.
“I’ll be meeting with city officials and others tomorrow at the site to decide further plans,” he said.
The Arnold Palmer Center, he said, would include a classroom, computer room, a game room, an indoor horseshoe pit, a basketball court and other facilities for local residents.
“It’s to keep young people off of drugs and alcohol and off the streets. Once we get going, we’ll be looking for volunteer teachers/tutors to work with the kids on their studies, “ he said.
Palmer added that he would also be in contact with Concord University and Bluefield State University about programs to get community members into college.
“Events were going slow, but now I’m looking forward to a groundbreaking in the near-future” he said.
To contribute a tax-deductible sum to the project, you can do so by sending it to either “The A Palm Project,” P.O. Box 6049, Princeton WV 24740 or to First Community Bank, 1 Common Plaza, Princeton.
