BLUEFIELD — A local festival had a parade, vendors, entertainment and lots of lemonade yellow Saturday as the public celebrated their Labor Day Weekend in downtown Bluefield.
The 7th Annual Lemonade Festival kicked off that morning with a parade through downtown Bluefield which featured local teams, organizations and dignitaries. After the marchers and floats finished their route, most of the participants joined the festivities on Raleigh Street and Chicory Square. Many of the vendors celebrated the local tradition of serving free lemonade whenever the official temperature reaches 90 degrees.
“They’ve got some jazz going,” Joy Meadows of Bluefield remarked as her family approached Chicory Square. The band Cane Mill Road was performing. She thought the festival was a good holiday activity.
“It’s just something to do with the family at the end of summer,” she said. “We’ve got to get out and support our town.”
Nearby Raleigh Street had been blocked off for the festival. Children watched as balloon animals took shape or waited in line get their faces painted. Local restaurants offered treats while local businesses and entities, including churches, socialized with the public. Rebekah Ritter with Bluefield Regional Medical Center said the festival was getting bigger each year.
“It’s been extremely busy,” she said as passersby either stopped at the BRMC tent or continued down the crowded street. “We’ve done a lot of blood pressures and talked to a lot of people. They couldn’t have picked a better day for the event. The weather has been beautiful. And it keeps growing and growing. I think there’s more people here than last year. I think every business in Bluefield should take part in this and promote their business and services.”
Besides learning about local businesses and services, visitors also learned about more ways to save. SaverLife, a nonprofit group which works with Intuit, offers information about increasing personal savings.
People were taking advantage of opportunities such as getting raffle tickets for a Buick Cascada from Cole Chevy. At a nearby booth, Travis Lowe and other members of the Crossroad Church were offering the public some ways to cool off.
“We’re here just to talk to the people, give away free lemonade popsicles and invite people to church,” he said.
Other people were promoting upcoming events. Patricia Bailey was telling people about the Walk to Fight Suicide coming Sept. 14 at Chicory Square. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. that day.
“It’s one of the biggest I’ve seen in a while,” Bailey said of the lemonade festival’s attendance.
Dancers with STARZ Performances were on a portable stage while children in a nearby tent peered through microscopes and watched fish in small aquariums.
“We’re just showing kids some zebra fish from embryos all the way to adults,” Jordan Smith of the Bluefield State College Biomedical Club said.
While children explored the wonders of nature, two members of the Bluefield Police Department, Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver and K-9 unit Thor, were socializing with the public. Thor appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph recently when he proudly posed for pictures with firearms, cash and 20 pounds of marijuana he helped take off the streets. Thor gave people an opportunity to see him wearing the canine shoes and goggles which aid him when he’s on duty.
When the lemonade festival began drawing to its conclusion about 2 p.m., vendors such as the Mercer County Animal Shelter started setting up booths at The Big Whiskey BBQ Co. for a Labor Day party. Live music and a corn hole tournament sponsored by 3 UP 2 Up were part of the afternoon’s festivities, Assistant General Manager Jackie Bentley said.
The lemonade festival was sponsored by Grants Supermarket, the Bluefield Preservation Society, the June O. Shott Foundation, Star 95 FM and Venture Printing.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
